Abu Dhabi: Home properties in the UAE are now more popular than ever. With the booming real estate market, and attractive new constructions, investors and tourists are flocking from around the world to the country. Hoping to make the transition from a new property to a home even faster, Ebarza has announced the launch of its exclusive collection of smart furniture pieces. The brilliant and futuristic furniture pieces are thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend mechanical wonders with sleek design, allowing spaces to be maximized and enabling multiple functionalities with a single, adaptable furniture piece.

Upon the company's unveiling of this collection, several interior designers in the country have expressed admiration for its form and content, leading to inquiries and orders from investors in the hotel and furnished apartment sectors on platforms like Airbnb and Holiday Home.

Among the standout products introduced is the Nova collection, featuring a concealed double bed within the wall and integrated with cabinets and shelves, complemented by a comfortable sofa. This innovative design allows customers to enjoy the entire living space during the day and transform it into a bedroom within seconds when needed.

Additionally, the Life collection encompasses a range of intelligent and versatile solutions. The same piece of furniture can transform into a bed, desk, sofa, or table, providing customers with the flexibility to use the same space for multiple purposes, such as converting an office into a guest bedroom or a living room into a play area for children.

In a statement, Maana Abudaqqa, CEO and founder of Ebarza Furniture said, "We are constantly striving to transform the interior design and furnishing process into a flexible experience that caters to each client's requirements and unique space. The concept of smart furniture is fundamentally about optimizing space and making it more practical, avoiding the clutter of numerous pieces that do not align with the modern lifestyle based on simplicity, elegance, and sustainability."

Abudaqqa added, "We have observed a growing desire among our customers to acquire properties in strategic locations with sea views or prominent landmarks for personal use or vacation rentals. However, the challenge has been the limited supply or compact size of units in these important locations. Our designers and engineers had to unleash their creativity and work towards finding solutions through multi-functional furniture pieces that enable users to obtain an elegant space with all the necessary amenities to meet their needs."

Ebarza's smart furniture solutions offer a revolutionary approach to space optimization, catering to the evolving needs of customers and providing them with unmatched comfort, versatility, and style.

For more information about Ebarza and its smart furniture collections, please visit visit www.ebarza.com or visit Ebarza's stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

-Ends-

About Ebarza:

Ebarza is not just a furniture store. Its presence in the world of interior design dates back more than 15 years. It possesses a solid collection of innovative ideas that are translated into everything it does. We live in a world where we often must choose wisely between luxury and expensive design and common furniture pieces with low prices. Ebarza reflects its unique philosophy of furniture designs that combine a sense of luxury in form, quality in materials, and innovation in design with fair and reasonable prices.

Ebarza aims to create harmony in the entire space it works on, allowing the customer to enjoy the long-lasting harmony of the interior appearance. It embraces the most famous classic-modern designs that eliminate the need for designers to search for various sources to create the desired atmosphere. It offers a fantastic and wide range of furniture pieces, lighting, carpets, and decorations, ensuring that they cater to various types of interior design.