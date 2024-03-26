Teachers and students benefit from free AI, programming, and web development workshops

e&’s CSR initiatives empower communities by transferring knowledge and resources

Abu Dhabi: e& today announced the 2024 edition of its virtual coding camp, created to empower students and teachers with the essential technical skills to navigate and succeed in today's dynamic digital world.

Following the success of previous workshops, this year, the free educational sessions took place virtually from 25th - 28th March, conducted by the Emirates ICT Innovation Centre (EBTIC), the ICT research and innovation centre established by e&, BT, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology and supported by the ICT Fund.

His Excellency Dr. Hassan Obaid AlMheiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Planning and Educational Services sector at the Ministry of Education, noted that the partnership with e& will help equip students and educators with the skills and knowledge to navigate and succeed in the AI era. His Excellency AlMheiri said: “At the Ministry of Education, we believe that impactful cross-sectorial partnerships and collaborations with private sector partners pave the way to nurture future generations that can innovate, create and build a brighter future for our nation. When embracing new innovative technologies such as AI, and programming, we not only unlock the full potential of our students and educators to compete on the global stage, but also empower them to be ready to excel in our rapidly changing world”.

Through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives like the MoE-endorsed virtual coding camp, e& empowers communities by transferring knowledge and resources through free workshops leveraging EBTIC's resources and academy.

The virtual coding camp, open to UAE public and private school students and teachers from grade seven and above, includes introductory sessions to AI (using Weka), programming (using Python), web development (using Streamlit), and optimisation (using genetic algorithms). Each two-hour session takes place between 1:15 pm and 3:15 pm over four days.

Dr. Nawaf I. Almoosa, Director, Emirates ICT Innovation Centre (EBTIC), Interim Director, Khalifa Innovation Center (KIC), and Assistant Professor, Computer & Communication Engineering, Khalifa University, said: “We are delighted to offer our expertise and become part of this joint initiative by e& and the UAE Ministry of Education for the virtual coding camp for high school students. This reflects Khalifa University’s consistent commitment towards contributing to building and developing skills in essential areas relevant to creating the next generation of decision-makers. This course also reflects the advanced technology areas that EBTIC specialises in, especially machine learning, algorithms, and programming. We believe this course will immensely benefit the participants and will motivate them to explore science, engineering, and technology for further academic pursuits.”

The virtual coding camp is part of e&'s ongoing efforts to support UAE education and build on the group's previous collaborations with MoE, where virtual cybersecurity awareness sessions were held for schools to promote a culture of online safety and enhance future generations' digital resilience. In 2023, the virtual coding camp upskilled more than 700 students.

The interactive workshops will be held virtually to facilitate seamless participation for students and teachers, allowing them to conveniently engage from the comfort of their homes or classrooms.

