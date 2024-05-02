Doha, Qatar – Julius Baer today unveiled a newly commissioned artwork by Qatari artist, Aisha Al Abdulla. The artwork 'Yesterday’s Tomorrow' غد الأمس, specifically created for Julius Baer’s office in Qatar offers a glimpse in to the country’s rich heritage and a peek into its ambitious future. The mirror installation combines historical imagery with modern aesthetics juxtaposing elements from yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The unveiling took place in the presence of Régis Burger, Head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, Slim Bouker, CEO of Julius Baer (QFC) LLC, and Bashayer M. Al-Ali – Head of Partnerships, CEO Office, Qatar Foundation.

Slim Bouker, CEO of Julius Baer (QFC) LLC, commented, “Julius Baer has a long standing history of supporting arts and culture evident through our art collection spanning four decades. It is indeed a proud moment to bring this legacy to Qatar and showcase an emerging artist such as Aisha. I am very excited to welcome clients to our office to enjoy the artwork while supporting this young artist’s vision. I would like to also thank Qatar Foundation for their partnership which enabled us work together to bring this to life.

Aisha Al Abdulla, Qatari artist said, “I am honoured to be the first Qatari artist to be commissioned by Julius Baer. The artwork stems out of my strong belief that preservation of historical and cultural elements in Qatar is essential to building the country’s legacy. I enjoyed collaborating with Julius Baer and Qatar Foundation to create Yesterday’s Tomorrow and I hope the piece is appreciated and enjoyed by visitors”.

Alexandra S. Chalat, Executive Director of Partnerships, Qatar Foundation commented, “We are so grateful for the support of Julius Baer, particularly as it pertains to acknowledging and working with local artists like Aisha. Our partnership truly aligns with Qatar Foundation’s objectives around social progress and progressive education and has enabled a lasting legacy of both organisations’ commitment to the arts as a tool for education”.

Julius Baer has a long-standing history of supporting local communities via arts and culture initiatives or using education as a tool to support youth empowerment initiatives and bringing the society together through culture and exchange. The collaboration between Qatar Foundation and Julius Baer entails unlocking local learning ecosystems, supporting community development programs, promoting local art and artist communities, and advancing opportunities for informal learning.

Contacts

Prerna Agarwal / Binan Souleiman

Afreen Aslam

Media Relations

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

To know more about Julius Baer’s presence in Qatar, please click here - Julius Baer expands its presence in the Middle East by opening a new Advisory Office in Qatar

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.