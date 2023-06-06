Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& enterprise today announced its partnership with Maxbyte Technologies, a pioneering player in manufacturing and digital transformation. This collaboration was unveiled at 'The Make it in the Emirates Forum' hosted at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

e& enterprise will establish a partnership with Maxbyte Technologies in the MEA region to deliver cutting-edge solutions for Industry 4.0. The signing was conducted at the second edition of the ‘Make it Emirates Forum’ organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). The partnership signing was in the presence of Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI, and Ramshankar C S, CEO, Maxbyte Technologies.

Commenting on the agreement, Her Excellency Al Amiri said: “We are pleased to see technology companies such as e& enterprise and Maxbyte Technologies take advantage of the UAE’s competitive industrial ecosystem. The country’s strategic position as a global trade centre, supported by its advanced infrastructure and unwavering commitment to sustainable economic growth, provides an enabling environment for growth and productivity.”

Unveiling this partnership at the Make it in the Emirates Forum reinforces MoIAT’s commitment to turbocharge digital transformation in the industrial sector in line with the Technology Transformation Program, Her Excellency added.

“By accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions and applications, this partnership will contribute to increased productivity, create high-skilled jobs, and strengthen the Emirates’ position as a global hub for future industries. Deals such as these are key drivers of innovation that will shape the future of our dynamic industrial landscape,” she concluded.

The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in the field of IoT and digital transformation initiatives, with the goal of accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and applications across the industrial sector.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s strategy, called Operation 300Bn, aims to increase the UAE's industrial sector contribution to the GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031. The strategy aims to develop the UAE's industrial sector, increase its in-country value, and establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries while creating job opportunities. The strategy aligns with the UAE's commitments to global climate action and sustainable development goals.

UAE Industry 4.0 is one of the main pillars of Operation 300Bn. It aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial sector, support leading industrialists throughout their journey, boost the sector's productivity, and create thousands of new high-skilled jobs.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy and intends to create turnkey and ready-to-deploy solutions, develop new capabilities, and speed up the deployment of autonomous solutions. The market presence of e& enterprise, combined with Maxbyte Technologies’ expertise in manufacturing and digitalisation, formulates a potent synergy to expedite the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry.

Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: "The signing of this partnership at the prestigious 'Make it in the Emirates Forum' signifies our commitment to the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for future industries. Leveraging the combined expertise and experience of e& enterprise IoT & AI and Maxbyte Technologies, we are dedicated to driving the digitalization of the manufacturing industry in the region and making significant contributions to the ambitious Operation 300Bn strategy. This collaboration will empower businesses in the region to harness the power of digital transformation, unlocking new levels of productivity and growth."

Ramshankar C S, CEO, Maxbyte Technologies, said “With e& enterprise, we have the right partner to accelerate our technology and reach our global ambitions in the Industry 4.0 space. Manufacturing businesses will benefit immensely from the cutting edge technology offered by enabling access to industry 4.0 technologies, creating sustainable prosperity and growth for the region”

e& enterprise, from e&

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.