Dubai – Looking to 2023 and beyond, The Lux Collective has revealed four innovative projects for its luxury flagship brand LUX*. Travellers seeking rich cultural heritage and scenic settings can explore the desert of Sharjah with a duo of openings, LUX* Al Jabal and LUX* Al Bridi. Those seeking a new-kind of island life can uncover the jungle-draped coastlines of LUXNAM* Phu Quoc in Vietnam while, for those looking to learn about the art de vivre, LUX* Marseillan in southern France will offer guests a beachfront vineyard getaway with panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

“With our award-winning resorts, LUX* is designed on the promise of a different kind of luxury, one that helps our guests celebrate life throughout their stay. We re-define the modern style of luxury and are excited to expand our global footprints into new awe-inspiring destinations set in secluded nature. As a hospitality industry leader, we will continue to create Extraordinary Experiences for our guests through elevated shining service, beautifully designed spaces, and aspiring escapes,” said Mr Paul Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective.

Middle East – Uncover the cultural emirate with LUX* Al Jabal and LUX* Al Bridi, Sharjah

Majestic mosques, bustling souks and art galleries have earned centuries-old Sharjah a UNESCO badge as ‘Cultural Capital of the Arab World’. Art and design purists can revel in rich traditions, a vibrant creative scene and historical city centre while nature lovers can hike the Al Rabi path and scale mountain peaks.

New for early 2024, LUX* Al Jabal is a 45-key hillside retreat which will sit atop the beaches of Khorfakkan and Luluya, overseeing the expansive Gulf of Oman with jagged mountains. Set within a crescent-shaped bay and positioned away from the winds, Khorfakkan draws scuba-divers and beach lovers to its sandy shores and corals. Located on 18.7 hectares of land, the boutique-style beach resort will integrate into its surroundings by taking architectural inspiration from the natural landscape and incorporating local designs. Its curated menus celebrate high-quality local ingredients and include the signature LUX*’s Keen On Green wholesome vegan cuisine. It will feature one-bedroom havens for solo guests and couples, to three-bedroom suites for a tribe of travellers, as well as a royal suite complete with a private pool and butler service. Guests will have exclusive private beach access, world-class dining options, restorative LUX* ME Spa and wellness treatments, children’s activities and unique experiences to connect with the local culture and community.

Southeast Asia – A one-of-a-kind overwater retreat with LUXNAM* Phu Quoc in Vietnam

Opening in late 2024 and a first for this part of Asia, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc will be an eye-catching overwater resort on the jungle-draped island of Phu Quoc off the coast of Vietnam. The 126-villa only resort will consist of two areas connected by a sleek 2-kilometre long jetty over the calm lagoon. A modernist Maldivian-style resort, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc will perch above the waters and coral reefs of Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve and take design inspiration from reimagined Vietnamese traditions with a minimalist twist. Besides building in harmony with nature and biodiversity, the Group’s sustainability DNA is thoughtfully incorporated throughout the dragon-shaped resort. Offering guests a choice of 109 overwater villas (most with private pools), 13 beach pool villas, two penthouses and two beachfront pool mansions, it will also feature restaurants with innovative world-class cuisine, spa, fitness centre, four swimming pools and a children's playground. Ideal for those seeking renewal, slow living, a holistic approach to wellbeing and creative dining options, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc aims to define a new take on Vietnamese luxury for global travellers and in-the-know locals alike.

Europe – Art de vivre at LUX* Marseillan, France

In 2024, The Lux Collective will also turn its head to Europe with a much-anticipated opening of LUX* Marseillan, France. Set between the Pyrenees and Provence, bordering the saltwater lake of Thau and the Mediterranean Sea is the beachfront vineyard where the resort will be built. Inspired by the traditional architecture of quaint South of France storied farmhouses, it is interpreted with a contemporary vibe. Incarnating the French art de vivre, LUX* Marseillan will combine sea, sun, spa and wine, with more details to be revealed in due course.

Growing the global presence, The Lux Collective currently manages a portfolio of 16 operating resorts and hotels in China, Maldives, Mauritius and Ile de la Reunion. There are 11 more hotels in its progressive development pipeline in Europe, Asia and Middle East.

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a global luxury hotel operator headquartered in Singapore and manages brands LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX*. Other properties managed by TLC include Hotel Le Recif, Reunion Island and Ile des Deux Cocos, Mauritius, a private paradise island.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX*

LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. LUX* stages exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature – by banishing thoughtless patterns and being more simple, fresh and sensory for the benefit of all our guests.

