​​​​Women Choice is continuing its journey of helping Saudi women from all industries advance their careers

In a significant move to empower Saudi women, Women Choice and PwC Academy Middle East proudly launched an innovative accelerator program specifically designed for mid-career Saudi women. It kicked off with a successful pilot event last month in Riyadh, marking the beginning of a series of workshops that welcomes 25 women per session from diverse industries. Equipping Saudi women with leadership skills and business acumen, further contributing to the Vision 2030 goal of increasing female participation in the workforce. The first session covered the fundamentals of business development, touching upon best practices and case studies on how to build effective and long-lasting relationships with clients.

“The role of ‘Women at Work’ has evolved, and globally leaders recognise that boosting women’s’ workforce participation at work is not just a moral imperative, but also has a significant measurable impact on the sustained performance of the organisation. At PwC, we are deeply committed to supporting the economic and societal growth across the region and our collaboration with Women Choice further reinforces this commitment. We are excited to see the difference this makes to the next-gen women leaders of Saudi Arabia.” said Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy Middle East Leader.



“We are honoured to be partnering with a renowned organisation such as PwC which has been constantly supporting projects that help women grow their careers or entrepreneurial projects. With this accelerator program, we are joining forces between the PwC and Women Choice teams in order to bring even more impacting results for women across industries and segments in Saudi. The first event was a full house with a lot of positive feedback from attendees; so, we look forward to the next sessions and to continue this beautiful journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.



PwC Middle East continues its commitment to empower women through this collaboration, building on its extensive history of supporting women’s career growth with digital tools, training, mentorships, and networking opportunities. This initiative is part of a broader collaboration with PwC Academy Middle East and the Corporate Sustainability team, aiming to integrate sustainable practices with professional development. In Saudi Arabia, women’s workforce participation has more than doubled from 17.4% in 2017 to 36% in 2023, surpassing the targets set for 2030.

About Women Choice

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.9M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MENA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

About PwC’s Academy

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide.

