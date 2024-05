Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, as investors cheered the US Dow Jones index's rise above 40,000 last week while also digesting falls in US tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.73 percent, or 282.30 points, to end at 39,069.68, while the broader Topix index rose 0.82 percent, or 22.42 points, to 2,768.04.