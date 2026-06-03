Dubai, UAE: Dulsco Group has announced the next phase of its fleet safety transformation programme with the rollout of advanced in-vehicle monitoring technology across its transport operations in the UAE, continuing its long-term commitment to road safety, operational excellence and sustainability.

Building on the success of its earlier DriveSafe Telematics initiatives and AI-powered defensive driving programmes, Dulsco Group is now implementing new intelligent camera technology across its fleet to strengthen driver safety, enhance visibility and further reduce road risk incidents.

Phase One of the programme has already been successfully completed, with all 454 Dulsco Group vehicles now equipped with telematics technology capable of monitoring key driving behaviours including harsh braking, speeding, acceleration and cornering, providing real-time insights into driver performance and supporting continuous coaching and behavioural improvement.

Phase Two is now underway, which focuses on the installation of advanced in-vehicle camera systems to enable 24/7 driver safety monitoring and operational oversight. More than 100 cameras have been installed across the fleet to date, including 32 vehicles within Dulsco Environment and 88 vehicles within Dulsco People. An additional 105 camera installations are scheduled for completion by the end of Q2 this year, bringing the extra layer of in-vehicle coverage to almost 50% of the total fleet, with full fleet implementation expected by June 2026.

Antony Marke, Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco People said “At Dulsco Group, safety is not simply a compliance requirement, it is a core value embedded into every aspect of our operations. Over the past 91 years, we have continuously invested in innovative technologies, behavioural programmes and digital learning solutions to create a proactive culture of safety. This next phase of intelligent monitoring technology strengthens our ability to protect drivers, passengers and the wider community while also improving operational efficiency and accountability across the fleet.”

The latest initiative forms part of Dulsco Group’s wider integrated safety ecosystem, which combines telematics, AI-powered analytics, digital driver training and predictive risk management. The organisation continues to work closely with strategic technology partners to modernise fleet operations and support the UAE’s road safety ambitions.

Alongside its safety initiatives, Dulsco Group is also continuing to strengthen its environmental commitments, with the company now moving the entire fleet from B5 to B7 biodiesel as part of its ongoing decarbonisation strategy, contributing to reduced vehicle emissions and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 objectives. The organisation also continues to operate the two electric buses introduced over the past year as part of its transition toward more sustainable mobility solutions.

As part of the company’s ongoing focus on driver excellence, several Dulsco Group drivers are also celebrating the achievement of Silver Status under the driver recognition programme. The milestone recognises drivers who have completed more than two years and over 1,000 hours of exemplary safe driving performance. These drivers will now progress toward the programme’s prestigious Gold Status recognition.

Maamoor Khan a Dulsco Group driver who recently achieved Silver Status commented, “The new safety systems have helped all of us become more aware and confident as professional drivers on the road. The real-time feedback and ongoing training encourage us to improve every day, not just for ourselves but for our passengers, colleagues and everyone sharing the roads”

Through continuous investment in technology, sustainability and workforce development, Dulsco Group remains committed to delivering safer roads, smarter transport operations and a more sustainable future for the UAE.

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About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a leading provider of workforce, people, and environmental solutions with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Founded in 1935 in the UAE as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has built a 90-year legacy of trust, service, and innovation. Over the decades, the Group has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings including the acquisitions of Parisima and AGR, enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions to more than 3,700 clients across multiple sectors and over 80 countries worldwide.

www.dulsco.com