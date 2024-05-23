A holistic facility for car buyers and sellers in the UAE’s capital

Sellers benefit from a range of services covering the process from start to finish, including photoshoots to inspections and paperwork processing

Following the resounding success of the dubizzle Cars Hub in dubai, which attracts hundreds of customers daily, the UAE’s leading online car marketplace has announced the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in the UAE’s capital – the dubizzle Cars Hub, Abu Dhabi.

In their mission to make the buying and selling of pre-owned vehicles as hassle-free as possible and remove all pain points for their customers, dubizzle launched their facility of the dubizzle Cars Hub for all requirements related to the selling or buying of pre-owned vehicles for private sellers and buyers.

Spread across 440m2, the new facility is located in Musaffah Industrial Area, a focal point for automotive retail and servicing in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Customers of the dubizzle Cars Hub can enjoy a range of services, from inspections to photoshoots, paperwork processing, insurance, finance and many more.

Commenting on the launch, Aatif Rana, General Manager, dubizzle Cars said: “Almost every car owner in the UAE will have to sell a vehicle at some point, but the process can often be fraught with pain points. Taking high-quality images that show your vehicle in the best light, dealing with low-ball offers, arranging viewings, processing paperwork – there are many steps involved that can make the whole process quite daunting for an average seller. dubizzle Cars is committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience when it comes to buying and selling cars. With the launch of our Hub in the UAE’s capital, we are taking a significant step towards making it easier for our Abu Dhabi residents to buy or sell their cars the easy way!"

Sellers visiting the Abu Dhabi Hub can expect a smooth and seamless process from start to finish. The fully-equipped new facility allows sellers to put their cars up for sale, have them inspected by fully-trained technicians, and process the paperwork, all within a time span of as little as 30 minutes. This unparalleled efficiency ensures a hassle-free experience for anyone looking to sell their car quickly and efficiently.

Car buyers can also benefit from the Abu Dhabi Hub, with access to over 300 pre-inspected cars available in the online inventory. Once the ideal vehicle is selected, a dedicated team is on hand to guide buyers through the entire purchasing process, offering expert assistance at every step along the way.

In addition to buying and selling services, dubizzle Cars offers a range of value-added services to further enhance the car ownership experience and provide everything in one location for maximum convenience. Services available include attractive options for car financing, a range of insurance providers, affordable service and warranty packages, bank evaluations, and comprehensive inspections covering 240 individual checkpoints for ultimate peace of mind.

The Abu Dhabi Hub facility is open 7 days a week, from 9am to 8pm, located in Warehouse No 44, Musaffah Industrial Area M37, Abu Dhabi, UAE. For more information, visit dubizzle Cars, or call 02 642 3236.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, a distinguished unicorn company based in Dubai, is an integral part of Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE's largest classified site for cars and properties, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions across diverse categories such as automobiles, jobs, properties and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in their unwavering commitment to the values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as the UAE’s favourite platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.

