Dubai – Dubai Duty Free, one of the world’s largest travel retail operators, today announced its partnership with Alipay+ to power a seamless travel and checkout experience for international visitors.

Consumers from South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Mongolia, Italy as well as Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao are now able to access promotions and pay with their home digital apps at duty-free stores at Dubai and Al Maktoum International airports.

Dubai Duty Free is among the latest retailers and tourism facilities that leverage Alipay+ cross-border payment technology and marketing solutions to boost convenience and efficiency for international visitors.

Through simple integration, Alipay+ e-wallet and bank partners that are accepted across the UAE include Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay (Macao SAR, China), GCash from the Philippines, Kakao Pay，Naver Pay and Toss Pay from South Korea, OCBC from Singapore, TrueMoney from Thailand, Hipay from Mongolia and Tinaba from Italy.

In Dubai, the vast majority of international tourists are now able to pay for their taxi fares, and shop cashless at big malls in downtown and at airports with their home e-wallets and banking apps, in home currencies. Upon scanning the QR code at merchants’ end or pulling out their individual QR code to be scanned, the purchase would be completed within seconds, with transaction details displayed at their home digital app in real time.

The partnership also comes as Dubai Duty Free celebrates its 40th Anniversary in December by unveiling a series of promotions and pre-Christmas deals for major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, liquor, watches, jewelry, confectionery, and leather goods.

Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin commented: “"At Dubai Duty Free, we strive to provide a convenient and excellent shopping experience for our customers. We are therefore very excited about this partnership with Alipay+ to provide a seamless travel and checkout experience for them. For key travelers from Asia and Europe, it is of great advantage to be able to use their choice of payment, which they already use at home, without any exchange of cash.”

Guoming Cheng, general manager of Ant Group in Europe and Middle East

“We are thrilled to launch Alipay+ cross-border payment technology and marketing solutions at fast-growing global retailers like Dubai Duty Free to support convenient digital payment options so that international passengers can enjoy a seamless experience just the same way they do at home. From Dubai taxis to Dubai Duty Free and more tourism facilities, we are looking forward to upgrading the checkout experience across the region and support the growth of smart travel.”

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing and digitalization solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Dubai Duty Free

Founded on 20th December 1983, Dubai Duty Free, now in its 40th year of operation, has grown into one of the biggest single travel retail operators in the world.

Now employing over 5,500 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing, and it continues to grow.

Currently operating around 40,000 sqm of retail space across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, Dubai Duty Free continues its investment in the development and expansion of its retail offering.