Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its trade mission to Georgia and Armenia. During the mission’s second leg, the chamber arranged 301 business-to-business meetings between companies from Dubai and their counterparts in Armenia to explore new partnerships and uncover opportunities to expand mutual trade and investments.

As part of the mission’s activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum in Yerevan titled ‘Doing Business with Armenia.’ The event was planned in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia, the UAE Embassy in Yerevan, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Enterprise Armenia, and Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia.

The forum featured with a keynote speech delivered by Anushik Avetyan, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. The session also saw insightful remarks from Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers; H.E. Dr. Nariman Mohammed Sharif Abdulla Al Mulla, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Armenia, and Karin Ivanov, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia

The forum attracted 237 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of local companies, who gathered to explore avenues for cooperation and joint business opportunities with the members of the Dubai delegation.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers: “This trade mission to Armenia represents a significant step in our strategic efforts to unlock the vast potential of the Caucasus region for the business community in Dubai. We are dedicated to providing Dubai-based companies with the platforms and support they need to forge strong international partnerships, enhancing their competitive edge on the global stage and driving mutual economic growth.”

Dubai’s non-oil trade with Armenia has shown remarkable growth, rising from AED 14.6 billion in 2023 to AED 25.7 billion in 2024, marking a significant increase of 76%. Around 500 Armenian businesses were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of June 2025, with 79 new companies joining during H1 2025 alone.

During the forum, the chamber showcased Dubai’s dynamic business environment and highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages for Armenian companies. Presentations from both Dubai Chambers and Enterprise Armenia outlined the significant opportunities available in both markets for companies looking to expand their international footprint.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified a range of high-potential sectors for exports from Dubai to Armenia, including electronic equipment, motor vehicles and parts, beauty products, nickel, and woven fabrics.

Promising sectors for investment in Armenia by Dubai-based companies include retail in consumer goods; logistics services; the hospitality sector; travel and tourism; food and beverage; and ceramics and glass; as well as ICT and related consulting services.

The delegation from Dubai featured representatives from 16 Dubai-based companies operating in diverse sectors including the automotive industry; building materials and construction; energy and renewables; food and beverages; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; industrial engineering; chemicals; and shipping and logistics.

