Dubai, UAE: Biltmore, the esteemed luxury brand, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the Middle East with its first-ever property in partnership with GJ Properties. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Biltmore has chosen Dubai as the prime location for its prestigious venture, considering it a thriving hub of luxury travel and tourism.

GJ Properties, a leading real estate developer, has unveiled their latest venture, the Biltmore Sufouh Residence. This upscale project will reinforce Dubai as the quintessential destination for luxury hotel apartments, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle intertwined with high-quality infrastructure and connectivity to schools, hospitals, and entertainment within the emirate.

Set to open its doors in 2025, the Biltmore Sufouh Residence will feature 480 one, two, and three-bedroom luxurious apartments across its impressive 44-floor vertical twirl development. The Biltmore Sufouh Residence promises to redefine opulence and sophistication in the heart of Dubai.

Internationally acclaimed Gary Greene Design has meticulously crafted the interiors of the residences, elevating the living experience to new heights. In addition, the development proudly showcases the exclusive Atmosphere Collection, comprising the remarkable penthouses situated across the top six floors of the exquisite skyscraper.

As part of its commitment to wellness and recreation, the Biltmore Sufouh Residence will grant residents access to a myriad of world-class amenities. These include an Olympic-sized pool, a dedicated kids' pool, a health club, a fully equipped gym, paddle tennis courts, and a Zen Garden. Moreover, the residence's prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, adjacent to the Al Sufouh community, offers residents awe-inspiring vistas of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic Burj Al Arab, and the glamorous Palm Jumeirah.

As the visionary behind the Biltmore project, the CEO of GJ Properties, expressed excitement about the forthcoming venture. "The Biltmore Sufouh Residence is a testament to our commitment to excellence and unwavering focus on providing unmatched living experiences," Ali Ghaleb Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties. "We are confident that this development will exceed expectations and further enhance Dubai's reputation as a premier destination for luxury real estate."

-Ends-

For further media queries, please email markettiers at

suzanne.samaan@markettiers.com

rachna.shree@markettiers.com

About GJ Properties:

GJ Properties has delivered 16 high-quality real estate projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates, with a priority to create living spaces that offer an exceptional quality of life to our customers, making them one of the premier luxury real estate developers in the UAE. Their projects are designed and built to industry-leading standards.

About The Biltmore Brand

The brand Biltmore starts with one of the most prestigious hotels in the world – The Biltmore Los Angeles. Living to its tagline “a great city needs a great hotel” each Biltmore hotel has an extraordinary history and is the soul of the city. To experience Biltmore is like reading a profound history book. It witnessed the glamourous times of the city by hosting the most significant events and serving countless high-profile personnel around the world. It brings a truly luxurious experience with uniqueness, exclusivity and impeccable quality.