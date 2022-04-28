Dubai, UAE: In an effort to ensure a healthy learning environment for people of determination, Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, announced its support to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs by providing essential anti-bacterial furniture that will help improve the wellbeing and safety of students. The mix of furniture extended to Senses includes anti-bacterial floor covering solutions, curtains and antimicrobial chairs and desks.

The medical grade anti-bacterial flooring was installed in all classrooms and therapy rooms along with anti-bacterial curtains to reduce infection rates and eliminate any potential health risks.

Moreover, around 100 antimicrobial chairs and desks donated previously to Dubai Cares by Isku, a Finnish furniture manufacturer, were directed towards Senses, in order to create a cleaner, healthier and safer environment for students to study and thrive.

Speaking about Dubai Cares support to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said: “People of determination are often at a greater risk for health problems. Hence, providing them with an enriching and safe environment is critical for their health and wellbeing, as well as their educational outcomes. We are delighted to once again extend support to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs which stems from our belief that children and young people of determination should not be left behind.”

Joonas Vikström, Head of ISKU Middle East said “We are highly impressed by the impact Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs is creating in the Gulf region. By ensuring the quality of learning environment with enhanced ergonomics, healthy materials together with antimicrobial features, we safeguard students’ health and well-being. Health and safety combined with joy of learning is exactly what we all wish for.”

This support comes as part of Volunteer Emirates, a local volunteering initiative by Dubai Cares that rallies the UAE community throughout the year to donate their time in support of the educational cause. The initiative aims to enhance the learning environments of the UAE-based non-profit schools by refurbishing the classrooms and installing the necessary items and equipment with the support of local volunteers.

Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses) is a non-profit organization based in Dubai, UAE and the first residential care facility in the Middle East, dedicated to improving the quality of life of people of determination. The center provides 24/7 care for children with unique needs that require special therapies, offering them rehabilitative and educational programs, as well as a nurturing environment where they can develop new skills and improve their abilities.

