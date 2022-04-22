Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that the popular Home Wireless mobility service now provides new unlimited 5G-powered capabilities for homeowners across the UAE. In line with the leading UAE telco provider’s commitment to delight customers through world-class connectivity experiences, the upgrade means Home Wireless subscribers will be the first to enjoy unlimited, instant 5G access at home, ensuring customers avail an enhanced service option that delivers even greater value.

With demands for next-generation connectivity solutions reaching record levels in recent times, 5G Home Wireless caters to every need and expectation, serving as a unique gateway to the world of 5G with newfound simplicity, greater reliability, lower response times, higher capacity, and industry-leading speeds. 5G Home Wireless is a plug and play service that also comes with unlimited data and OTT streaming capabilities, delivering empowerment and enablement to customers through du’s 5G network.

This latest news emphasizes the sustained contributions of du towards the national 5G and digital transformation agendas, as well as the brand’s proactive efforts to ensure the population can seamlessly access and enjoy the technology’s vast benefits from the comfort of home.

For more information and the chance to be amongst the first to try 5G Home Wireless, customers can submit their details by visiting: www.du.ae/hw5G

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae