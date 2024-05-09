HPE GreenLake to host mission-critical applications and workloads, including AI-driven customer services, for one of the leading Emirati financial institutions with sophisticated hybrid cloud environment

Dubai, UAE : du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), today announced that the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the most prominent national banks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has selected HPE GreenLake, hosted in du’s hyper-connected and Tier III Certified data centers, to accelerate CBD’s hybrid cloud journey and optimize the customer and team member experience. The solution brings together the powerful capabilities of HPE GreenLake with connectivity, hosting, and network security services provided by du.

Founded in 1969, CBD is one of the leading national banks in the UAE, offering a wide range of banking services to corporate, commercial, and personal banking clients. Committed to its digital transformation strategy as part of its vision to be ‘default digital’, CBD saw a strong growth in volume and diversity of its customer base throughout the past years. To provide them with better support and services, the bank began an ambitious journey to drive digital innovation, with a hybrid cloud environment at the core of its plan.

By utilizing HPE GreenLake as the foundation of the private cloud, along with du's comprehensive network and security solutions and services, CBD will be able to implement and expedite its five-year strategy. This strategy aims to establish a more efficient and automated self-service IT Operational Model. The goal is to enhance responsiveness, visibility, and control while minimizing complexities and manual processes. It is essential for the bank to operate core banking applications and workloads within a private cloud environment that incorporates AI capabilities and customized services under their complete control. This approach ensures CBD's ability to promptly adapt to evolving business requirements and meet customer expectations.

This comprehensive hybrid cloud environment will be further enhanced through key services provided by du as part of their data center solutions and HPE managed services. It enables CBD to enhance security, automate tasks, drive innovation, and develop AI-driven services to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Additionally, it acts as a critical safeguard to protect sensitive financial information and customer data.

“This transformative collaboration with du and HPE signifies a pivotal step forward for Commercial Bank of Dubai as it aligns perfectly well with our commitment to digital innovation,” said Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Dubai. “Putting a hybrid cloud strategy in place will enable us to address the evolving needs of our customers and employees, while optimizing our operational efficiency, financial planning and resource allocation. HPE GreenLake will be an essential part of this environment, ensuring a consistent cloud experience across all of our applications and workloads, such as our latest personalized AI-driven customer service solutions.”

“In supporting CBD's hybrid cloud transformation, we are delighted to provide our connectivity, hosting, network security services and 24/7 support, as their trusted turn-key solution partner,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer, du. “Our priority is to ensure that CBD has the necessary infrastructure backbone and support to drive digital innovation and optimize customer experiences. We're excited to join forces with CBD on this journey to success! Together, we'll help them achieve their goals and paving the way for strategic success.”

“By monitoring and managing their hybrid cloud infrastructure through the HPE GreenLake platform, the Commercial Bank of Dubai gains full control, not just over their IT, but also over their consumption and cost,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director Emirates and Africa, HPE. “It will allow them to stay efficient, agile, and secure, making quick and educated decisions – be it on load balancing, network access or energy consumption – and ensure compliance with the complex and constantly changing standards of the finance industry. We are delighted at the opportunity to work closely with our partner du on this project, together supporting CBD as they push forward on their journey towards a hybrid cloud by design.”

About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever-increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake delivers a cloud experience wherever the applications and data live. Built for the most demanding enterprise workloads, HPE GreenLake simplifies hybrid cloud with a single platform-based control plane from which organizations can automate, orchestrate, and manage their workloads across hybrid environments. The HPE GreenLake platform delivers robust security, compliance, control, and API-based extensibility supporting a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers and system integrators. In its first fiscal quarter of 2024, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $1.4 billion, a growth of 41% in constant currency from the prior-year period. HPE GreenLake has more than 31,000 unique customer organizations and powers 3.8 million connected devices worldwide. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html