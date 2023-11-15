Dubai : — Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline and Aramex (DFM: ARMX) have announced a LOI (Letter of Intent) agreement for cargo drone flights leveraging Dronamics’ technology and Aramex’s fleet management capabilities.

Dronamics, renowned for engineering and operating remotely-piloted cargo aircraft, will supply its innovative drone technology to Aramex to enable same-day middle-mile and long-range deliveries. Aramex, one of the largest companies in the logistics sector globally, headquartered in UAE and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, was founded in 1982 and moves 100million parcels annually.

Sharing a common vision of the cargo drone delivery market, Dronamics and Aramex will explore joint deployment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates initially, followed by other key markets including South Africa and Australia.

This partnership, facilitated by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF) as a strategic investor in Dronamics, will see Aramex, known for setting the standard in express logistics and transportation, offer the innovative cargo drone solution developed and operated by Dronamics, at a larger scale. Dronamics can offer up to 80% faster, 50% cheaper and 60% lower in CO2 emissions freight compared to traditional transport services, making it well suited to express deliveries, a sector Aramex is known for. Its remotely-piloted aircraft, the Black Swan, requires 400 meters only to land and take off, a viable solution for reaching remote and underserved areas, where traditional airport infrastructure is missing or underdeveloped.

“We're excited to collaborate with Aramex, integrating Dronamics’ cargo drone technology to bring the transformative benefits of rapid, cost-effective, and sustainable same-day delivery to the global stage,” says Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics.

“We are delighted to partner with Dronamics to explore their cargo drone capabilities within our operations. This aligns well with our continuing efforts towards harnessing innovation for enhanced operational efficiency, providing an exceptional customer experience, and minimizing our carbon footprint across the UAE and our global operations says Alaa Saoudi, Aramex Chief Operating Officer – Express Management

“This partnership with Dronamics adds a new element to our Future vehicle program. We hope to pilot flights with Dronamics in 2024 partnering with the broader ecosystem of regulators and enablers” says Angad Singh, Aramex Global Innovation Director.

-Ends-

About Dronamics: Dronamics is the world’s first cargo drone airline. Аs a leading developer and operator of large, long-range drones built specifically for cargo, its flagship Black Swan will carry 350 kg (770 lb) at a distance of up to 2,500 km (1,550 mi) up to 80% faster, 50% cheaper and with up to 60% lower emissions than alternative modes of transport, including airfreight. This proven technology enables same-day shipping over very long distances for a variety of industries: from pharma to food, from e-commerce to spare parts. The company’s fast-growing team includes some of the most experienced aerospace, logistics and technology experts. Dronamics is Europe’s first licensed cargo drone airline and IATA’s first Strategic Partner for drones worldwide.

Dronamics is co-funded by the European Union under the prestigious European Innovation Council, Europe’s flagship innovation program.

For more information, contact press@dronamics.com or visit our Media Area at https://www.dronamics.com/media.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS). Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

For more information, please contact:

Aramex

Mike Rich

Group CMO

mikeri@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Jana Al Jilani

Senior Account Executive

aramex@gambit.ae