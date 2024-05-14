Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced its complete readiness for the UAE Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) regulations, ensuring that partners and customers will experience no disruptions in their shipments.

PLACI is an advanced security measure designed to enhance the monitoring and safety of air cargo. It mandates the submission of cargo data to regulatory authorities for risk assessment prior to loading, thereby enhancing the security of the supply chain. This protocol is crucial for addressing potential threats early and supporting the seamless flow of commerce by ensuring that all cargo is risk-assessed before it is loaded onto an aircraft.

The UAE’s National Advance Information Centre (NAIC), under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, is the first country outside of North America and Europe to implement a PLACI regime. Additional countries are planning to roll out PLACI, indicating a growing global commitment to bolstering the security of the air cargo supply chain against evolving threats.

As the national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Cargo is fully committed to the successful implementation of the UAE’s PLACI initiative and has integrated UAE PLACI standards into its global operations.

"As a combination carrier operating both passenger and freighter flights, the security and safety of guests, staff and the aircraft is a top concern for Etihad Cargo. As a cargo carrier, Etihad Cargo plays a significant role within the supply chain and has an increased responsibility to act as a filter and aid compliance. The early and comprehensive adoption of UAE PLACI protocols demonstrates Etihad Cargo’s dedication to security and a proactive approach to regulatory compliance," said Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo.

“By ensuring that all security measures are addressed prior to loading, Etihad Cargo’s operations not only enhance safety, compliance and security but also provide partners and customers with peace of mind, knowing their cargo is handled with the utmost care and professionalism.”

Mubarak Alghafli, Executive Director at NAIC, stated, “In 2020, UAE-PLACI was launched to facilitate the movement of trade throughout the country’s borders and to take the necessary security measures to provide the safety of aircraft along with the people travelling on them. Therefore, airlines have been complying with the National Advance Information Centre – UAE requirements, especially by implementing the UAE-PLACI, which is supported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and following IATA’s standards implementation guidelines.”

“Etihad Cargo has been collaborating closely with NAIC and is one of the four carriers that participated in the PLACI pilot. Etihad Cargo has played an important role in the success of the UAE-PLACI as the result of the tremendous cooperation and efforts made by the Etihad Cargo team, which helped us to develop a visible cutover plan for the UAE-PLACI that has already been accomplished,” said Alghafli.



Amjad Sal