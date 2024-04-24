AMMAN - The Arab Society Certified Accountants (ASCA Jordan), a member of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Foundation (TAG-Foundation), has held its 34th Ordinary Assembly meeting, which was chaired by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, ASCA chairman.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the efforts exerted by ASCA's Board of Directors, particularly its founders, for their unwavering support over the past 39 years in enhancing the Society’s business operations and activities, noting that ASCA remains the sole organization in the region that has been working as a qualifying, educational, and training accounting association since its establishment in 1986.

During the session Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh announced the renewal of the scholarships offered to accountants and graduates in accounting, commerce, and economics in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian refugee camps, pointing out that such scholarships came as an extension of the previous initiative that was launched in 2001 in order to qualify 1000 Palestinian accountants in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip by building their accounting capacities, in order to bolster this vital sector in the Palestinian economy by enhancing the skills and knowledge of a greater number of accountants to address workforce shortages and support businesses.

In his capacity as the Chair of IASCA, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also decided to offer free membership to each individual who registers with ASCA (Jordan) as the goal of this decision is to promote and grow ASCA (Jordan) membership.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further underscored ASCA's ongoing commitment to advancing accounting, management, and related fields, commending the level of excellence the Society has attained. He also praised the dedicated efforts of the Society’s management, staff, as well as the Board of Directors for their contributions towards this achievement.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also lauded ASCA for its significant accomplishments throughout 2023, highlighting its role in facilitating, developing, and funding a diverse array of translated materials issued by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Mr. Salem Al-Ouri, IASCA executive director, delivered the Board’s report on IASCA’s activities for the year ending on 31/12/2023, along with its future plans. The report highlighted the benefits offered to the Society’s members and outlined key professional publications that were translated, printed, and published; including the monthly professional newsletter.

On the training and qualifications front, the report highlighted the training courses that were conducted through various methods, including digital and face-to-face sessions, held in Jordan and Arab countries. Additionally, the report underscored the ongoing efforts carried out to strengthen cooperation and establish collaboration agreements between several entities at both local and international levels.

It is noteworth mentioning that the Arab Society Certified Accountants (ASCA Jordan) consistently endeavors to advance the fields of accounting and management, along with other related disciplines and principles applicable to professional services. ASCA also strives to elevate the standards of competence, practice, and code of conduct to achieve the highest professional levels. This commitment is demonstrated through its dedication to promoting accounting publications and its proactive approach to keep abreast of new and emerging trends in accounting and auditing.