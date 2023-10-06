Sharjah, UAE: DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as an Age-Friendly establishment by the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Program executive office, under the umbrella of Sharjah Social Services Development. This prestigious accreditation marks the hotel's commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for guests of all ages.

The Age-Friendly certification is a testament to DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences' dedication to ensuring that all guests, including seniors, have a comfortable and enjoyable experience during their stay. The hotel has implemented a range of age-friendly initiatives, including accessible facilities, tailored services, and programs designed to meet the unique needs of senior travelers.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, said, "We are honored to be recognized as an Age-Friendly establishment by the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Program executive office. At DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, we believe that hospitality should be inclusive and cater to all guests. This recognition underscores our commitment to ensuring that seniors feel at home and well-cared for during their stay with us."

The Sharjah Age-Friendly City Program executive office works with various stakeholders and government and private institutions to promote creative ideas that contribute to the development of the overall environment surrounding the elderly. The executive office works to ensure the active participation of the elderly in the Emirate’s development process by making the best use of their capabilities and experience and facilitating the best possible services to them.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is known for its stunning Al Majaz Waterfront view, relaxing accommodations, and upscale hospitality. This recognition adds another feather to its cap, reaffirming its position as a leading hotel in the region.

For seniors and their families looking for a comfortable and inclusive hotel experience in Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is the ideal choice.

