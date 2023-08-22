Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar’s ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to unveil its diverse Back-To-School collections, specially curated for students and families gearing up for the upcoming school year. With an extensive array of retailers, the mall offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience, encompassing everything to get ready for school year.

Boasting a diverse selection spanning across over 550 retailers, Doha Festival City caters to a wide range of preferences and budgets, establishing itself as an ultimate haven for savvy shoppers seeking the latest back-to-school collections for the upcoming school season.

Fashion-forward students can make a grand entrance into the classroom with the exclusive Back-to-School collection available only at Centrepoint's Lifestyle. Lacoste introduces a new line, expertly blending elegance with sporty charm, imparting a touch of sophistication to your academic journey. Meanwhile, R&B caters to diverse fashion preferences with its trendy back-to-school collection, ensuring you are fully equipped to conquer academic challenges with both comfort and flair.

Furthermore, TOMS introduces an alluring Back-to-School sneaker and canvas collection, skillfully combining creativity with comfort, ensuring you stay on the move effortlessly. M&S invites students to explore their impeccable Back-To-School uniform collection, meticulously crafted with a focus on quality and style. Little ones can step into the classroom with confidence, adorned in comfortable and fashionable attire, making their academic journey even more delightful. Virgin Megastore entices students to explore their innovative back-to-school collection, catering to a variety of tastes and styles. For those seeking charm and creativity, Pottery Barn Kids offers a special collection that seamlessly merges functionality with delightful design, creating an inspiring and organized study space.

Addressing budget-savvy shoppers, Daiso Japan presents an impressive Back-to-School Collection, featuring 6-in-1 school bags starting from just 99 QAR and an array of charming stationery from as low as 7 QAR, setting the stage for an exciting new academic journey. Sports Corner's unbeatable Back-To-School offers continue to delight sports enthusiasts until September 9th.

Angry Birds World adds an extra touch of excitement to the academic routine with a spectacular offer of up to 50% discount on selected Angry Birds school kits and stationery until August 19th.

On this occasion, Doha Festival City's General Manager, Robert Hall, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students saying: “Doha Festival City, guided by 'My Place, My Choice' ethos, elevates lives of visitors and loyal customers by fulfilling their seasonal and long-term needs. Back-To-School marks a thrilling journey for students, and we warmly invite them to explore our diverse collections, gearing up for the forthcoming academic year.”

With these Back-To-School deals, Doha Festival City ensures students are fully prepared to dive into the school year with confidence, style, and a touch of excitement.

Doha Festival City, occupying one of the largest retail spaces in Qatar, is also home to the country's largest dedicated entertainment area, featuring three unique theme parks - Angry Birds World, Virtuocity, and Snow Dunes - with exciting plans for the upcoming summer season. Cinema lovers are invited to indulge in movie premieres at the Mall's luxury, world-class cinema complex, VOX 4D cinema, boasting 18 digital screens.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rawan Yousif, PR Executive, Muse: rawan.yousif@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com