Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, has opened a new travel store in Dubai Hills Mall, providing the growing community with easy access to its range of services and expert team for travel bookings, advice, and inspiration.



Located at newly-opened Dubai Hills Mall, the modern travel outlet is now welcoming customers to meet its multi-lingual team of travel experts at their local one-stop travel shop. Here, shoppers can book all they need for travel, including staycations or more complex itineraries, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, insurance, tours, attractions, transfers, express PCR testing, and more.



The UAE-based travel brand is revealing a focus on expanding its retail footprint in the wake of increased demand from travellers for face-to-face bookings. The dnata Travel Dubai Hills Mall outlet is the first to open in a pipeline of new travel stores gearing up to serve a comprehensive range of travel solutions to a range of emerging and established UAE communities.



Emily Jenkins, General Manager, dnata Travel Leisure, commented: "Demand for travel is at an all-time high, as restrictions ease across the globe. In tandem, with UAE travellers we are witnessing an increased demand for bookings within our travel stores, as travellers seek to ease their experience with the support of our experts. At dnata Travel outlets across the UAE, we can book all aspects of a customer’s journey in one, convenient place. We look forward to welcoming travellers to our new Dubai Hills Mall travel store, to tailor-make their next journey."



To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and the opening of its new travel outlet, the first for the prospering Dubai Hills Estate community, dnata Travel is offering its customers the chance to secure a limited-time, complimentary staycation.



The first 50 customers to mention the phrase ‘HELLO DUBAI HILLS MALL’ when booking a holiday at dnata Travel Dubai Hills Mall will have the chance to take away a one night stay for two people at a 5-star, beachfront retreat in the UAE. The limited-time offer will run until 30th April 2022. Customers can find out more in-store; terms and conditions apply.



The travel experts located at dnata Travel Dubai Hills Mall, set to become the faces of travel for the local community, boast a combined total of more than 40 years of industry experience, and speak a number of languages, including English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian, and Sinhala. Specialisms amongst the team include expertise in planning the perfect honeymoon, ski holiday, cruise, or All-Inclusive package, and so much more.



Meet the dnata Travel team and book your bespoke holiday package for the chance to secure a complimentary staycation for a limited-time only, at dnata Travel Dubai Hills Mall, located on the Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall (close to Adventure Park by Emaar). Contact the travel experts based at the store via phone on +971 4 389 8443, or email on dubaihills@dnata.com. Opening times are: 10:00 – 22:00 (Sun – Thu), 10:00 – 00:00 (Fri – Sat). For more information see www.dnatatravel.com.