DMCC has signed a strategic MOU with Swedish fintech leader Vermiculus which will see collaboration on a range of projects and knowledge transfer initiatives

DMCC set to host high-level luncheon with Nordic business leaders on 2nd September

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has substantially ramped up activities to deepen trade connectivity with Nordic countries amid growing multilateral relations, including through its inaugural Made For Trade Live event in Finland and a new partnership with the Swedish fintech pioneer Vermiculus.

Its targeted Nordic engagement campaign was formalised at its first-ever roadshow in Helsinki, Finland, with DMCC looking to build upon its 324 Nordic member companies. The Nordic focus seeks to match the rapidly growing interest from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden as more Nordic firms choose DMCC as their Middle East base.

Further strengthening commercial ties, DMCC signed a strategic MoU with the Swedish fintech pioneer, Vermiculus, during the Nordic tour. The partnership will see the two entities explore collaboration in the deployment of critical financial technology solutions for exchanges, clearing houses and central securities depositories, including through working on mutually beneficial projects and through a range of knowledge transfer initiatives. As the parent of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), the new collaboration comes as part of DMCC’s broader technology strategy and builds on its status as an enabler and advocate for deploying AI solutions across industries.

Rounding out its latest Nordic campaign, DMCC is hosting the Ambassadors of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden to the UAE at a high-level luncheon with other senior leaders within Dubai’s Nordic business community on 2nd September. Such events reflect the power of DMCC’s ability to convene senior global stakeholders.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The strengthening of economic and trade between the UAE and the Nordic countries reflects a shared focus on innovation, resilience and long-term opportunity. At DMCC, this momentum is reflected by our 324 Nordic member companies that are advancing clean energy, advanced technology and AI – all core priorities across our district. By forging new partnerships such as with Sweden’s Vermiculus and hosting our first roadshow in Finland, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of UAE-Nordic collaboration.”

Held in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Helsinki and the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together Nordic business leaders and government stakeholders to explore how Dubai, through DMCC, can serve as a strategic gateway to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The Finland visit forms part of the wider DMCC global roadshow, which plays a central role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for international business. With almost 26,000 companies across its district, DMCC continues to drive the appeal of Dubai as a leading business hub. The international district accounts for 15% of Dubai’s annual foreign direct investment inflows and contributes 7% of its GDP – reaffirming its position as one of the most interconnected and dynamic business hubs in the world.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 25,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.