Diriyah: Diriyah Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable collaboration between the two parties and leverage HPE's expertise in Information Technology to facilitate data exchange and network technology integration. This is intended to improve the efficiency of ongoing tourism, cultural, and heritage projects in Diriyah. This collaboration will help transform Diriyah into a leading global tourism destination by harnessing advanced technologies that promote sustainability and contribute to developing, restoring, and preserving heritage sites and the surrounding environment in line with the highest international standards.

The MoU was signed by Michael Ibbitson, Chief Technology Officer of Diriyah Company, and Mohammad Alrehaili, Middle East Managing Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, in the presence of Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and John Schultz, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at HPE.

This collaboration marks a significant step for Diriyah Company, aiming to enhance its digital infrastructure and improve the efficiency of ongoing tourism, cultural, and heritage projects. These developments are set to transform the city into one of the greatest gathering places in the world. The agreement encompasses collaboration in various areas, such as enhancing information technology infrastructure, managing technical service data, and supplying Diriyah Company with locally manufactured servers.

Through its collaboration with HPEt, the global edge-to-cloud company , Diriyah Company seeks to establish a highly efficient technical infrastructure and utilize cutting-edge technical expertise to support its plans and projects in creating a contemporary, sustainable lifestyle.

These initiatives aim to showcase the rich heritage of this ancient city, emphasizing its significant contributions to architecture, culture, the arts, and knowledge. Diriyah Company's efforts are geared towards offering a captivating experience for global visitors that reflects the historical significance of this city, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Diriyah :

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City Of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

