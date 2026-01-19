Total traded volumes surpassed 2 million lots, marking a 30% year-on-year increase, with the value of contracts traded reaching USD 46.96 billion

DCCC was re-recognised as a third-country CCP by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), reinforcing international confidence in Dubai’s market infrastructure

DGCX continues to play a central role in strengthening Dubai’s financial markets through transparent, well-capitalised and internationally connected trading and clearing services

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced a strong operational and market performance in 2025, with traded volumes rising 30% year-on-year and gold futures activity increasing sharply, reinforcing its role in regional and international derivatives markets.

Total traded volumes reached 2,048,556 lots in 2025, with the total value of contracts traded reaching USD 46.96 billion. Meanwhile, average daily volumes rose to 7,940 lots, and average open interest of 13,015 lots underscored the continued depth and resilience of its markets.

DGCX recorded its highest single-day trading volume of 26,108 lots in April 2025, with gold futures driving growth with volumes rising to 613% year on year and 5,335 lots, reflecting increased demand for hedging and price discovery tools.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), the clearing house of DGCX, was re-recognised as a third-country central counterparty (CCP) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The move follows a regulatory assessment process by ESMA and reflects both increased international confidence in Dubai’s infrastructure and the UAE’s continued progress in strengthening its financial market frameworks.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DGCX, said: “DGCX delivered a strong performance in 2025, with total traded volumes rising by over 30% to surpass two million lots and value traded exceeding USD 46 billion. This momentum, reinforced by a sharp increase in gold futures activity, signals the deepening of our markets and the central role we continue to play in effective risk management and price discovery. ESMA’s recognition of the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation as a third-country CCP, following a rigorous regulatory assessment, highlights the growing international confidence in Dubai’s market infrastructure and the UAE’s standing as a world-class and trusted hub for global trade and capital flows.”

In November 2025, DGCX was recognised as MENA Exchange of the Year at the 2025 Future and Options (FOW) International Awards. The award reflects DGCX’s continued investment in market infrastructure, product development and risk management standards aligned with global best practice.

Together, these developments underscore DGCX’s role in supporting the wider financial ecosystem in Dubai by providing market participants with access to transparent and internationally connected trading and clearing infrastructure.

About DGCX

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is the Middle East’s largest digital marketplace where traders manage risk, protect value and grow portfolios. We drive liquidity in the market by offering a broad range of futures and options contracts covering base and precious metals, hydrocarbons, equities and currencies. Our members get the assurance of a highly regulated derivatives trading and clearing platform, which has global credibility and a proven settlement track record.

The DGCX owns and operates the region’s largest and only multi-asset Clearing House –. It is recognised as a licensed Central Clearing-Counterparty (CCP) by SCA, and a 'Recognized Clearing House' (RCH) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Additionally, the exchange and clearing house is also regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE.

Our unique location at the convergence of trade flows, time zones and commerce allow us to seamlessly fill a vital position in the global derivatives landscape, working across any market and geography and providing uninterrupted service with simple and transparent fees, benefitting from the UAE’s progressive regulatory framework.

For more information, please visit: www.dgcx.ae