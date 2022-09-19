Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading German hospitality management group Deutsche Hospitality announces the official opening of its IntercityHotel Muscat property at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2022, boosting its presence in the Sultanate of Oman to three operational properties. Additionally, the group prepares to debut the much-awaited Steigenberger Residence Doha, Qatar in October this year.

Commenting on the significance of the Future Hospitality Summit, Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality, said: “The Middle East plays a vital role in the international hospitality industry for owners and operators alike, and FHS is the perfect destination to share and learn from one another. To navigate this new season and leading into the new year, the Summit allows for us to get valuable market insights, opportunity for networking and potential partnerships. Chief Development Officer at Deutsche Hospitality, Marie-Noële Schwartzmann, our team and I look forward to a fruitful and insightful few days ahead.”

IntercityHotel Muscat, Oman

IntercityHotel Muscat opened its doors on September 1st, 2022, and is located in the Ministry and Embassy district within the burgeoning area of Al Khuwair, Muscat. IntercityHotel Muscat comprises 273 keys, including spacious Standard rooms and Deluxe suites. The property includes a special Business Floor, which includes Business rooms and suites and added benefits of early check-ins, late check-outs, complimentary welcome drinks, and VIP in-room amenities, to name a few.

Established as part of the prestigious development of the A’Raya Complex, the hotel includes a luxurious spa featuring six dedicated treatment rooms, Citrine, a delightful all-day-dining restaurant serving various cuisines, and meeting rooms with a capacity of up to 135 guests. IntercityHotel Muscat is also home to Al Araya Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.

Steigenberger Residence Doha, Qatar

Launching in October, Steigenberger Residence Doha will include 278 uniquely furnished apartments offering the comforts of a home and a stylish space that allows guests to relax and recharge. Guest facilities include a rooftop swimming pool, gym, yoga room, the GOCO Spa and the culinary offer of five restaurants and bars.

“The Qatar hotel segments have a lot of potential as it is accessible for all key tourism source markets, and with the country preparing to host one of the world’s largest sporting events in November, we believe the opening of Steigenberger Residence Doha will be a pivotal step in our expansion journey,” Nierhaus concludes.

Deutsche Hospitality continues to strengthen its foothold in the Middle East to meet the ever-growing demand for hotel rooms in the mid to upscale segment in 2022 and coming year. The group’s regional portfolio currently comprises 23 properties in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Egypt. Its worldwide footprint extends to more than 160 hotels across three continents.

About Deutsche Hospitality

Vision, passion and cosmopolitanism. Deutsche Hospitality delivers the perfect guest experience. Tradition and an eye for the future come together in an inimitable portfolio of eight brands operating across more than 160 hotels globally. “Celebrating luxurious simplicity.”: Steigenberger Icons are extraordinary luxury hotels which combine historical uniqueness and modern concepts. The Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand is generating innovative impetuses in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts represent the epitome of upscale hospitality on three continents. Jaz in the City’s Lifestyle Hotels dictate the rhythm in the Upscale Sector. House of Beats unites a passion for the hotel business with the fascination of lifestyle, fashion and music. IntercityHotel is located at the very hub of any destination and offers a true home of comfort and mobility in the Midscale Segment. MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality is a charismatic conversion brand which is also positioned in the midscale area of the market. Zleep Hotels provide a smart marriage of design and functionality in the Economy Segment. All of these brands are unified under H-Rewards, Deutsche Hospitality’s loyalty program which yields benefits from the first booking onwards.