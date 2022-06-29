According to an analysis by TradingPlatforms.com, Dell Technologies' revenue has spiked by 99% from 2016 to 2022. The annual revenue for 2022 was $101.197B. This was a 16.76% increase from 2021. In 2016 Dell's annual revenue was $50.9B.

Edith Reads, TradingPlatforms.com's financial expert, says, “The growth was driven by Dell Technologies’ ability to deliver solutions that meet customer needs and drive innovation across its portfolio of products, services, and solutions. Additionally, the company has been able to meet the growing demand for cloud computing and security services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Dell Technologies operates across three business units: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The CSG business segment includes branded hardware such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals like monitors and projectors.

The ISG incorporates the company’s various activities in the storage, server, converged systems, and cloud solutions market. ISG has utilized the expertise EMC has had across these fields. Previously, VMware was also part of the segment. In 2021, Dell Technologies spun it off as a separate corporate entity.

Client Solutions Group had a great performance in Q4 of the 2022 fiscal 2022 year. The company's revenue for the quarter was $17.3 billion, up 26% year-over-year. The record results were driven by $12.9 billion in commercial revenue – a 30% increase year-over-year (YOY) – and $4.4 billion in consumer revenue – a 16% increase YOY.

Operating income was $1.2 billion, or about 6.7% of Client Solutions Group revenue. Client Solutions Group delivered record revenues of $61.5 billion for the full year, up 27% from the previous year. In addition, Client Solutions Group's full-year operating income was $4.4 billion, a 31% increase versus the prior year.

On the other hand, Infrastructure Solutions Group's revenue for the fourth quarter was $9.2 billion, up 3% YOY. Storage revenue was $4.5 billion, while servers and networking revenue was $4.7 billion – up 7% YOY. In addition, the group had an operating income of over $1 billion. For the full year, the revenue was about $35 billion, with an operating income of $3.7 billion.