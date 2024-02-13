Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said that the World Governments Summit (WGS) will help guide governments worldwide in utilising artificial intelligence to enhance governance.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of WGS 2024, the FNCCI President, who is attending for the first time, said that the global event will provide a clear picture of how governments should proceed in the future, describing it as a great success.

He also highlighted the various opportunities WGS provides to private-sector entities.