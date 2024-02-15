DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. The summit, which concluded today, was held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”.=

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Masrour Barzani discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields. The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Kurdistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the pivotal role of the WGS in fostering collaboration among governments worldwide to enhance the wellbeing and prosperity of communities around the world.

Reflecting similar sentiments, Masrour Barzani said that the World Governments Summit serves as a platform that brings together world leaders to discuss ways to shape the future of governance. He also expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in promoting the values of collaboration among nations.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

The three-day mega-event brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers addressed future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 featured more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.