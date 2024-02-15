DUBAI: Michael Evans, the president of Alibaba Group, Chinese e-commerce giant, emphasised that the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 has presented an opportunity to learn from others' experiences and explore emerging markets around the world, as well as to meet with top representatives of global companies and business leaders.

Evans, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the WGS in Dubai, called for the continuation of this global forum in the UAE, which has succeeded in uniting and bringing together an elite group of global leaders and influencers to identify new trends. He added that the world needs more of such meetings and sessions to discuss perspectives and implement inspiring ideas on the challenges facing the world.

Alibaba Group president expressed his appreciation to the UAE for organising an exceptional edition of the WGS, which brought together all global experts, business leaders, government representatives, and the private sector under one roof.

He added that the summit included many dialogues and discussions about the role of technology in the labor market, noting the numerous bilateral and joint meetings held on the sidelines of the summit with business leaders from around the world.

The WGS 2024 witnessed the participation of several heads of state and governments, 120 government delegations, and more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, in addition to a select group of global thought leaders and experts, with the attendance of over 4000 participants.