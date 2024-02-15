Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the Minister of Justice, highlighted the UAE's digital government strategy and the country's proactive vision for embracing the tremendous technological advancements during a meeting with justice ministers from various countries at the recently concluded the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

He emphasised the importance of using artificial intelligence (AI) in all sectors, especially in enhancing the efficiency of the digital justice system.

During the meeting held yesterday, Al Nuaimi spoke about the Ministry of Justice's experience in digital transformation, which is based on key pillars, the most prominent of which is legislative and procedural proactivity. This aims to enable the judicial and legal system to keep pace with continuous technological developments, reduce and facilitate procedures, and achieve the government's goal of eliminating government bureaucracy.

He stressed the importance of focusing on investing in skills through continuous training of cadres on the use of advanced technologies, such as blockchain and AI, in the judicial and legal system.