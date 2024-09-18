ABU DHABI - Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, emphasised the country's crucial role in addressing pressing global challenges.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Hili Forum, which concluded on Tuesday, Dr. Alshaali stressed that the event underscores the UAE's leadership on the international stage. The forum, which attracts prominent figures from across the globe, provides a platform to discuss the latest regional and global developments.

He emphasised the need for stronger international collaboration to confront global crises, drawing parallels to the united efforts seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that such cooperation must extend to dealing with economic and geopolitical challenges as well.

The ambassador also highlighted the forum's focus on cutting-edge analysis of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geotechnological domains. The event offers strategic policy recommendations based on the insights shared during the sessions.

The Hili Forum, themed "Emerging Global (Dis)order: Redefine, Reshape, Rebuild," brought together thought leaders, international experts, diplomats and academics to engage in strategic dialogue that addresses global challenges, exploring opportunities for cooperation.