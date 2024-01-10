Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) set a new Guinness World Record, organising the world's largest agriculture lesson. Taking place at Gracia Farm in Al Bahia, the lesson brought together a diverse audience of over 290 attendees, including hotel staff, students, organic farming practitioners, and experienced farmers.

HE Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment shared a video message to the attendees, with Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club also gracing the event.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Al Ain & Al Dhafra Regional Development Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi opened the event. Held in the presence of Guinness World Record officials, DCT Abu Dhabi's world-record-breaking initiative discussed a range of eco-friendly farming methods, from cutting-edge technology to innovative irrigation systems designed for Abu Dhabi's unique climate.

The Department also facilitated engaging discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive demonstrations, empowering participants with know-how on how to actively contribute to cultivating a greener future for the emirate.

