The UAE is the first market outside the US to receive the Wegovy oral pill, with DarDoc designated as the exclusive digital provider

Dubai, UAE: DarDoc, the UAE’s leading digital health platform, today announced early access to oral semaglutide, the once-daily tablet formulation of Wegovy, marking a significant milestone in obesity medicine and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

The launch follows Novo Nordisk’s decision to make the UAE the first market outside the United States to receive oral semaglutide, reflecting the country’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, growing demand for obesity care, and strong digital health infrastructure. Through an exclusive designation on Novo Nordisk’s official UAE patient support platform, NovoCare, patients seeking access to treatment are directed exclusively to DarDoc to book a complimentary consultation, making DarDoc the only digital health provider in the UAE with this designation.

Oral semaglutide is the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for chronic weight management, offering eligible patients a non-injectable treatment option backed by extensive clinical research. Since dispensing began, the platform has also recorded hundreds of patients on its waitlist, underscoring the significant demand for clinically supervised obesity care and expanded treatment options across the UAE.

DarDoc’s oral GLP-1 offering is delivered through its Lifestyle Rx Subscription Programme, a comprehensive, end-to-end care model designed to support patients throughout their treatment journey. The programme combines unlimited physician consultations, discounted laboratory testing, prescription management, licensed pharmacy fulfilment, direct-to-door medication delivery, supplements and access to peptides where clinically appropriate, and ongoing clinical monitoring. Patients enrolled receive three months of access to this integrated care pathway, ensuring treatment is accompanied by continuous medical oversight, personalised guidance, and long-term support.

The launch builds on DarDoc’s established leadership in obesity and metabolic health. Since 2023, the company has been prescribing GLP-1 therapies at scale and was the first digital clinic in the UAE to offer these treatments through a fully integrated digital care model. Today, all physicians on the platform are SCOPE-certified obesity specialists, and DarDoc operates a licensed pharmacy with nationwide home delivery, enabling patients across the country to access specialist care seamlessly from home.

Commenting on the announcement, Samer Masri, Cofounder and CEO of DarDoc said: “Obesity is one of the most significant health challenges facing our region, and expanding access to clinically proven treatment options is critical to improving long-term health outcomes.”

“The response we have seen since launching oral semaglutide has been extraordinary. We are currently dispensing a prescription approximately every 17 minutes and have already built a waitlist of hundreds of patients. This level of demand highlights both the scale of the need and the importance of providing access through a medically supervised, physician-led programme that supports patients throughout their entire treatment journey. As the exclusive digital provider designated through NovoCare in the UAE, we are proud to help make innovative obesity care more accessible, convenient, and effective for patients across the country,” he added.

Clinical studies of oral semaglutide have demonstrated significant weight-loss outcomes in adults living with obesity or overweight, further expanding the treatment landscape for patients seeking evidence-based, medically supervised solutions.

About DarDoc

DarDoc is the UAE's at-home healthcare and longevity platform. The company combines licensed clinical care, proprietary technology, and in-house pharmacy fulfillment to make exceptional healthcare accessible, convenient, and effective, delivered digitally and brought to the patient's door. Its integrated service lines span Home Nursing and Caregiver Services, IV Therapy, Lab Tests and Peptides, and Lifestyle RX, a digital subscription clinic covering weight loss (GLP-1), peptides, skin, and sexual health. DarDoc holds a DHA Digital Clinic License, DHA Home Healthcare License, DHA Pharmacy License, and DOH accreditation in Abu Dhabi. The company's B2B platform, Pulse OS, powers care coordination for gyms, recovery centres, hotels, and corporate wellness partners across the UAE.

For more information, visit www.dardoc.com.