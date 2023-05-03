Dubai, UAE: Dar Global, the leading real estate developer, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the fit-out works for the iconic Da Vinci Tower in Business Bay to global contractor Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast (L.L.C).

Awarding the fit-out works follows a rigorous selection process, and Dar Global is confident that Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast (L.L.C) is the ideal partner to execute and complete the project. The fit-out works for the Da Vinci Tower will ensure that every aspect of the tower's interiors, including the fittings, fixtures, and finishes, meet the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "We are pleased to have the global contractor Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast (L.L.C) on board for the fit-out works of the Da Vinci Tower. As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in all our projects, and we believe that Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast (L.L.C) is the ideal partner for this project due to their proven track record of delivering projects to the same level of quality. We are confident that we will deliver a truly outstanding product that exceeds our client’s expectations."

The avant-garde design of the Da Vinci Tower by Pagani will redefine the concept of luxury living in Dubai. This 800 million AED tower boasts 80 exclusive apartments, including high-end one, two, and three-bedroom units and a luxurious penthouse. Perched atop the Dubai Canal, each home has been meticulously designed to offer its residents breathtaking views of Dubai's iconic skyline, setting a new standard for luxury living.

The Da Vinci Tower by Pagani is part of Dar Global's portfolio of luxury residential projects that includes Urban Oasis Tower by Missoni in Dubai, Les Vagues Residences by Elie Saab in Doha, SIDRA Residences in Bosnia, and AIDA Master Development in Oman, which boasts a Trump Golf Club, hotel, and residences.

Dar Global is committed to delivering all its projects to the highest quality standards, and the Da Vinci Tower by Pagani is no exception. The tower is expected to be completed in December 2025 and will offer its residents breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline, including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

About DarGlobal:

Established as the international arm of Dar Al Arkan, DarGlobal is a company founded to create premium destination homes for a distinctive global clientele. DarGlobal develops elegantly designed residences in the world’s most desired locations, leveraging an extensive experience and understanding of the biggest priorities for global nomads when looking for multiple homes worldwide. DarGlobal operates with innovation and technology at its core to bring to life the best-in-class properties for the most sophisticated clientele. The company is expanding its portfolio with developments across prominent locations, including Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. DarGlobal’s most notable projects include exclusive partnerships with the world’s most renowned luxury brands, including Urban Oasis tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. DarGlobal also has offices across UAE, China, the UK, and Spain supporting its global project portfolio and serving its international clientele.

For more information: www.darglobal.co.uk

