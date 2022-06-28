Costa Brava is the latest cluster to begin construction works in the master development

Cluster will be an “adrenaline hub” for residents seeking exhilarating experiences

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has announced that it has appointed the contractor Pivot to begin main works construction of the Costa Brava cluster in its new master development, DAMAC Lagoons.

The experienced contractor was recently awarded a contract worth AED 618 million to begin works on the first 976 townhouses. The cluster will also feature standalone villas.

“We have carefully chosen Pivot, an experienced contractor, to carry out the construction of our townhouses in the Costa Brava cluster. This is yet another step forward in constructing the overall vision of DAMAC Lagoons — a water-inspired community that aims to make vacation-living part of everyday life,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties.

From inner peace to exhilarating adventures, the Costa Brava cluster brings residents to the "Wild Coast” of the Mediterranean Sea. This “Adrenaline Hub” captures the pulsating vibe of Catalonia with its ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features.

Located adjacent to the DAMAC Hills community, DAMAC Lagoons aims to transport residents into an enchanting paradise comprising 8 majestic cities inspired by countries based on the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The clusters include: Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

Earlier this year, DAMAC awarded a construction contract worth over AED500 million to Shapoorji Pallonji Co Ltd for the main works at the Santorini cluster of DAMAC Lagoons.

DAMAC Lagoons is DAMAC’s third master development in Dubai comprising 45 million square feet of aesthetically designed villas and townhouses, and a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities offering residents unique and enchanting experiences. The community is built around one million square feet of pristine lagoons with white sandy beaches.

The community, which was announced late last year, builds on the established success of the developer’s other successful communities. DAMAC continues to set the highest bar when it comes to community lifestyle options and amenities, which has spurred customer demand.

Following its launch last year, there has been massive interest and the townhouses and villas have nearly completely sold out.

“The latest announcement appointing Pivot to begin construction of Costa Brava marks a milestone in the overall vision of the community and demonstrates that the developer is pushing the project forward with an emphasis not only efficient project progress, but also on top-notch quality,” Tahaineh concluded.

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 39,400 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. In June, the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation signed an MoU to support the Dubai Schools project by providing scholarship funding worth AED 20 million for Emirati students’ tuition fees starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. The agreement aims to help achieve the objectives of Dubai Schools, which include providing a state-of-the-art educational experience for a new generation of students to keep pace with the ever-evolving requirements of the future job market. Also, HSDF was part of the ‘Fresh Slate’ initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences.

The HSDF has also pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com