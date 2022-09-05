Accelerated construction across the DAMAC Hills community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Hills has been taking shape into a thriving community attracting investors and residents seeking state of the art facilities in a prominent location in the city.

With its multiple clusters of villas, and an array of entertainment and recreational activities for the entire family to relish, DAMAC Hills has in a short period of time grown to become one of Dubai’s preferred residential communities.

The latest in its progress is the appointment of a contractor for the last batch of villas in its Bel Air cluster to carry out main works. Engineering Construction & Reconstruction Company LLC has been appointed as a contractor for the cluster of 190 villas.

The Bel Air villas are located in The Trump Estates cluster in DAMAC Hills, which is an island cluster surrounded by the golf course. The cluster facilities include landscaped streetways, a community park, kids’ play area and a swimming pool. So far yet, infrastructure deep services have been completed.

Engineering Construction & Reconstruction Company has also been awarded a contract as the main contractor for DAMAC Hills’ Golf Gate cluster, formerly known as Golf Vita B, to carry out main works. Till date, excavation works are substantially completed, and piling works are also nearing completion. The project will also feature a 30-floor residential building neighbouring the completed Golf Vita A building. Facilities in the cluster will include apartments with golf views, a swimming pool and a gym.

“DAMAC Hills has been growing in strength and grandeur, to establish itself as a preferred residential community in Dubai. With its remarkable facilities and unique experiences, the community offers a 360-degree palate for today’s discerning resident. We are delighted to see it progress, and keeping pace with its completion,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC.

DAMAC Hills is DAMAC’s first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street, and is home to a flourishing community of residents with a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities including a skate park, fishing lakes, horse stables, a petting zoo, sports facilities, an ice-skating rink and so much more.

DAMAC has set the highest bar when it comes to community living standards, and residents are spoilt for choice with the wide selection of entertainment outlets, which include the Trump International Golf Course and Malibu Bay, the UAE’s first community wave pool.

The community also has Jebel Ali School, a selection of nurseries, Carrefour, Spinneys, Radisson Hotel, as well as its own shopping mall, Ventura Mall. With all this on our residents’ doorstep, there is little need to travel outside the community.