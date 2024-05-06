Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi’s favorite shopping destination, is delighted to announce the arrival of Al-Futtaim IKEA, the region’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer. Set to open at the beginning of July, the new store will become a hub for affordable home furnishings and inspiration for the nearby residents as it is designed to cater specifically to the needs and tastes of the local community.

The new store at Dalma Mall promises a unique shopping experience on the ground floor featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of home furnishing products and solutions, with dedicated sections for bedrooms, living rooms, dining, and kitchen essentials, as well as a selection for children. The store will also offer a delightful array of food and beverage options, ensuring a comprehensive shopping and dining experience for visitors.

The addition of Al-Futtaim IKEA is part of Dalma Mall's ambitious plan to introduce several new brands, as a part of the redevelopment and tenant mix optimization strategy, revitalizing the shopping destination and solidifying its status as a hub for retail excellence. Catering to the diverse and vibrant community that calls Dalma Mall home, the inclusion of Al-Futtaim IKEA aligns seamlessly with the mall’s commitment to meeting the varied needs and preferences of its patrons.

Commenting about this brand-new addition, Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall said, “Dalma Mall is delighted to welcome Al-Futtaim IKEA to our diverse retail family. The addition of an IKEA outlet enhances our commitment to providing an unmatched shopping experience for our valued patrons. Our strategies are always not just about bringing global brands to Abu Dhabi; it's about creating a space that resonates with the community, offering them access to a diverse range of quality products that enhance their lifestyles, whilst providing shoppers with an immersive and inspiring experience.”

As part of Dalma Mall's broader vision, the introduction of Al-Futtaim IKEA stands as a testament to the mall's dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Scheduled inauguration at the beginning of July promises an exciting new chapter for both IKEA enthusiasts and the Dalma Mall community, as they eagerly await the grand opening of this much-anticipated addition to Abu Dhabi's shopping scene.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt expressed his excitement saying, "We are excited to bring Al-Futtaim IKEA’s unique shopping experience to Dalma Mall. Our focus on meeting the specific preferences of the local community is reflected in the carefully curated ranges available at this location. With IKEA's vision of creating a better everyday life for many people, we believe this store will not only enhance the local retail landscape but also become a destination for families seeking affordable and stylish home solutions. This exciting addition to the IKEA family reflects the company's commitment to providing functional and affordable home furnishings to communities around the world.”

The new IKEA store at Dalma Mall will include a showroom where customers can explore inspiring home furnishing ideas, navigate through the market hall for unique finds, and conveniently utilize the click-and-collect services. The self-serve furniture area ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, while the Swedish Deli adds a touch of culinary delight to the overall IKEA experience.

Dalma Mall welcomes everyone to join in the excitement as Al-Futtaim IKEA opens its doors, inviting patrons to explore, experience, and embrace the Swedish lifestyle.

About Dalma Mall

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital’s growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly ‘Abu Dhabi’s Favorite Mall’.

About IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali, Yas Island and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

