Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TECOM Group, a strategic business enabler, announces the launch of D/Quarters, a state-of-the-art co-working space that embraces the evolving business landscape, delivering cutting-edge facilities adaptive to future-focused businesses whether they are ambitious freelancers or large corporations. It is also geared towards fostering innovation, instilling an entrepreneurial culture and advancing Dubai’s vision to build a dynamic and sustainable economy.

For more than two decades, TECOM Group has contributed to the realisation of Dubai’s economic aspirations by creating sector-focused districts and innovative business solutions. Home to more than 7,800 companies and over 100,000 professionals, from leading corporations to entrepreneurs and freelancers, the Group has been a major catalyst for Dubai’s development into a knowledge-economy and enabler of government’s Innovation Strategy.

D/Quarters is the latest in the Group’s expansive portfolio of innovative products adding to the emirate’s power as a magnet for talent. The traditional landscape of work has shifted with more organisations embracing flexible work models. However, many professionals still yearn for a community connection. D/Quarters will place its members at the heart of two of the emirate’s most vibrant business districts, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, home to leading global companies, disruptive start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs, while delivering agile office solutions.

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of TECOM Group said: “D/Quarters will further reinforce Dubai’s status as a global hub for business, entrepreneurship and investment. It presents our city with the unique opportunity to define how individuals can continue to produce, collaborate and inspire in an increasingly globalised world. D/Quarters caters to future-focused businesses, whether they are ambitious freelancers or large corporations expanding to the region, providing a high-tech ecosystem that accommodates their growth and connects them to an eclectic community of talent.

“For more than two decades, empowering talent has been at the heart of our group’s strategy. D/Quarters is part of our ongoing efforts to elevate Dubai's global status and expand the scope of opportunities available here.”

He added: “Our goal is to provide game changers, independent thinkers and aspiring unicorns a space that allows them to thrive, innovate and collectively contribute to making Dubai an even stronger economic force and globally competitive business destination.”

Members can benefit from a variety of value-added services, including a smart app, high-tech amenities and flexible event spaces, as well as access to the plethora of cafes, restaurants and retailers within walking distance.

A lively calendar of networking sessions, insightful talks and community events will allow members to engage with others in the industry, including the thousands of professionals, entrepreneurs and students driving collaboration and innovation in the greater business districts. Members can also use the smart services portal axs, which offers over 200 corporate and government services. D/Quarters offers fixable payment schedules.

D/Quarters supports Dubai’s unique programme launched last year that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers in their home country. Open 24/7, the workspace accommodates innovators and entrepreneurs who need to be globally connected.

The co-working space is the latest in a legacy of innovative solutions developed by TECOM Group to attract and empower talent, including the enabling platform in5, GoFreelance and Marketplace.

With aims to attract more talent from all over the world, the UAE cabinet has approved in March 2021 a new Remote Work Visa that will enable employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE, even if their companies are based in another country. Other initiatives include granting Golden Visas and UAE citizenship to top talents across knowledge and innovation-based sectors.

