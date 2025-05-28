IRAQ – Cristal Hospitality Group, a leading hotel management company based in the United Arab Emirates, has announced an official agreement with Qalhat Al Batra to develop the flagship Grand Cristal Erbil Hotel in Erbil, Iraq. Scheduled to open in 2028, this prestigious development has been conceived in collaboration with the world-renowned architectural and engineering consultancy Arif & Bintoak. The acclaimed firm has an impressive track record in high-profile hospitality projects across the UAE and the wider region and is widely recognised for its visionary contributions to some of the country’s most iconic developments including Burj Khalifa.

Set to become one of the most iconic properties in Iraq, the five-star Grand Cristal Erbil Hotel will feature a distinctive, curving architectural design destined to be instantly recognisable, not only to discerning travellers, but also on the local, regional, and international architectural stage. Fusing landmark aesthetics with an innovative service approach and exceptional brand promise, this luxurious destination will offer a refined guest experience, setting a new benchmark for opulent accommodation in the region.

Ideally located in the heart of Erbil, the Grand Cristal Erbil Hotel will be positioned within close proximity to the English and Italian villages, Royal City, and the 200-hectare Samî Abdulrahman Park with its expansive lawns, lakes, and entertainment complexes. Providing exceptional comfort and convenience for both business and leisure travellers, the property will comprise of 210 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, including a lavish Presidential Suite. Two levels of dedicated indoor and outdoor dining and Iraq’s largest banqueting venues will offer unrivalled culinary and event experiences, while wellness and leisure facilities, including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art gym, and swimming pool, will ensure every guest’s needs are met.

“Having operated in Iraq since 2013, we are proud to be expanding our luxury portfolio through this landmark collaboration with Qalhat Al Batra at the heart of Erbil,” said Kamal Fakhoury, Chief Executive Officer of the Cristal Group. “This pioneering development further strengthens our position as Iraq’s foremost hotel management company and redefines what is possible for refined, personalised hospitality in the region.”

Construction of the Grand Cristal Erbil Hotel is expected to be completed within three years, with the property set to open its doors in late 2028. As a new global landmark, the hotel will embody architectural brilliance and timeless elegance, welcoming the world to Erbil and reaffirming Cristal Group’s commitment to excellence.