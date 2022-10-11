Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in helping organizations across the UAE to mitigate unprecedented security risks in an increasingly digital economy. The memorandum was signed during GITEX Global 2022 by Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

Together, the two parties aim to establish joint practices and solutions built on Microsoft Security Technologies to serve the UAE market. This will include sharing relevant information and resources, while exploring go-to-market strategies that assist organizations in the enterprise and corporate space to reduce their exposure to digital threats and increase opportunities to innovate.

“At CPX we aim to help our customers collaborate in a safe and secure way and thrive in the UAE digital economy,” said Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX. “We constantly aim to create awareness that organizations need more than reactive cyber security strategies. Our ambition with partners like Microsoft is to create a security aware culture that enables an always-on protection, to ultimately establish a safe cyber security ecosystem. We serve in a unique domain, for what we do today adds value to others’ future.”

“To accelerate digital innovation and drive economic growth, organizations need scalable, highly available, and resilient tech solutions that empower them to innovate at scale. Through it all, however, security needs to remain at the center,” says Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. “At Microsoft, we invest significantly to offer our customers trusted tools and solutions that bring security, compliance, identity and management together to address the most challenging threats facing the world today. Our partnership with CPX will play a pivotal role in enabling public and private businesses to innovate securely and strengthen the UAE’s digital economy.”

Established in 2022 in the UAE, CPX provides end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure organizations are compliant with stringent cybersecurity standards and can in turn focus on driving value and growth.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net