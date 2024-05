Dubai – Contigo Mobility, a pioneering force in sustainable transportation solutions, is thrilled to announce a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing with Emirates Transport, the leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This landmark agreement marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the landscape of mobility in the region through the deployment of hydrogen-powered motorcycle pilot fleets.

The collaboration between Contigo Mobility and Emirates Transport underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector. By harnessing the power of hydrogen technology, both entities are poised to address the pressing challenges of emissions reduction and environmental conservation.

Under the terms of the MoU, Contigo Mobility will leverage its expertise in NEV (New Energy Vehicle) 2wheeler fleet supply and hydrogen fuel cell technology to develop cutting-edge motorcycles that offer zeroemission transportation solutions. These motorcycles will be integrated into pilot fleets that will be deployed across strategic locations in the UAE, in collaboration with Emirates Transport.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Emirates Transport in pioneering the adoption of hydrogen-powered motorcycles in the UAE," said Zuhri Yusof, CEO at Contigo Mobility. "This partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable mobility solutions that not only enhance environmental stewardship but also promote economic growth and social progress."

“The exploration of hydrogen vehicles - amongst other long-term commercially and environmentally sustainable options - aligns with Emirates Transport's goals of enabling our clients with the cutting-edge of mobility and transportation products, and of consistently embracing new-mobility technological innovations.

We’re excited by the potential of this partnership and look forward to introducing more sustainable transportation solutions to the UAE in line with the 2050 Net Zero vision”, said Zain Peracha, Head of New Ventures at Emirates Transport.

Emirates Transport, with its extensive experience and robust infrastructure in the transportation sector, brings invaluable insights and resources to the partnership. Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to demonstrate the viability and efficacy of hydrogen-powered vehicles in meeting the evolving needs of urban mobility.

The deployment of hydrogen-powered motorcycle pilot fleets represents a pivotal moment in the UAE's transition towards a low-carbon future. By embracing clean and renewable energy sources, the country is reinforcing its commitment to achieving its ambitious sustainability goals while fostering economic growth and technological advancement. Hydrogen powered vehicles also addresses the range issue for

motorcycles as it has a much longer range capabilities.

About Contigo Mobility:

Contigo Mobility or CoMo (Contigo Mobility) is an innovative mobility company offering EV motorcycle managed services and multi- brand subscription scheme for B2B, B2G and B2C. Our advantage is that on top of our core offerings, we also offer EV conversion, battery swapping and IoT/fleet management solution.

All these are enabled with proprietary technology. CoMo is also pioneering in deploying hydrogen based fleet.

About Emirates Transport:

Emirates Transport is the leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the United Arab Emirates. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Emirates Transport is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its customers and stakeholders.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emilia Tubielewicz

emilia@contigomobility.com

Contigo Mobility

https://contigomobility.com