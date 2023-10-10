Alstom announced on Monday that it will operate and demonstrate the world's first passenger hydrogen-powered train, the Coradia iLint in Riyadh in October in partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).

In May 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that the company is in talks to bring its hydrogen train to the Kingdom before the year's end.

The planned demonstration follows the memorandum of understanding signed by SAR and Alstom in September 2022 to develop or adapt hydrogen solutions for the needs of the Kingdom, the French mobility giant said in a press statement.

Alstom's Coradia iLint will embark on a first-of-its-kind journey in the Kingdom, travelling 10 to 20 kilometres on Riyadh's East Network's Line 1 or Line 2, the statement said.

Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom in Saudi Arabia said hydrogen trains hold immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and providing a viable alternative to diesel trains for non-electrified lines.

"This is a major steppingstone in co-developing hydrogen-powered train systems for operations suitable for and meeting the increasing capacity need of the Kingdom and SAR networks. We are committed to working with SAR in their drive to support the Kingdom's engagements on clean energy and a net-zero target by 2060,” he said.

The Coradia iLint is the world's first passenger train powered by hydrogen fuel cells that generate electrical energy for propulsion. Last year, the train travelled 1,175 km without refuelling its hydrogen tanks.

