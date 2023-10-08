State-run Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has signed an agreement with Alstom, the France-based global rail transportation giant, to carry out hydrogen train trials in October, the company said in an Arabic language post on the social messaging app X on Sunday.



The trials will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and align with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) to achieve a sustainable transportation system.



Alstom's GCC Managing Director Tamer Salama told Zawya Projects in May 2023 that the company is in talks to bring its hydrogen train to the Kingdom before the year's end.

"We are currently seeking a partner to provide the hydrogen. We are engaged in discussions with several sources fully supporting the initiative," he added.

In September 2022, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the SAR to develop hydrogen train solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.