Saudi Aramco and SABIC Agri-Nutrients have shipped low-carbon blue ammonia to Lotte Fine Chemical (LFC) in South Korea, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The 25 Kilo Metric Tonne shipment, accredited as low carbon “cradle to gate” blue ammonia, is expected to reach its destination between December 9 and 13, marking the world’s first commercial shipment of its kind.

Earlier this year, SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Aramco had received the world’s first independent certifications recognising blue ammonia and blue hydrogen production from Germany-based TÜV Rheinland.

The shipment plan was first announced during the recent Saudi Green Initiative conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Aramco are collaborating in the low-carbon hydrogen space and ammonia to develop solutions for various energy, fertiliser, and chemicals applications.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)