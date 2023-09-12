Solar plant supports the Sultanate’s goal to produce 30 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Manah 1 solar power plant expected to start commercial operation in the first quarter of 2025.

Muscat: Leading French developer EDF Renewables and its consortium partner, Korea Western Power Co Ltd (KOWEPO), announced today the groundbreaking at site of their 500-megawatt (MW) Manah 1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant. The plant, which is located approximately 120 kilometers South from Muscat city, is setting a new benchmark for the solar power market in Oman. The milestone was marked with a private ceremony supported by congratulatory messages from key partners including the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and the buyer, Nama Power & Water Procurement (PWP).

EDF Renewables and KOWEPO also finalized and selected Worley as Owner engineer for the project. Worley will work alongside the Wadi Noor Solar Power Company to deliver the PV plant in a timely manner in accordance with the highest standards on the market.

The ceremony was held at the project site with a high-level dignitaries to celebrate the achievement of the project’s mobilization milestone. In the presence of senior delegates, HE Dr. Masoor Al Hinai, Chairman of APSR, HE Sheikh Dr Faisal bin Ali Al – Zaidi, Wali of Manah, Eng. Ahmed Al Subhi, Chairman of NAMA, Mr. Ahmed al Mahrizi, Group CEO of NAMA, Yaqoob Al Kiyumi, CEO of PWP, the official representatives of the Embassy of France in Oman, HE the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Oman Mr. Kim Kiejoo, Mr. Olivier Bordes, CEO Middle East of EDF Renewables, Mr. KO, Youn Ho, Managing Director Overseas Business of KOWEPO, and the Project Company reiterated their commitment to contributing to the sustainability targets of the Sultanate’s renewable energy sector.

Olivier BORDES, CEO Middle East, EDF Renewables said “This project demonstrates EDF Renewables support for Oman’s Vision 2030 objectives and its climate goals. Sustainability, low-carbon innovative solutions and nurtured local knowledge are the cornerstone for EDF Renewables. We will continue to work with the Sultanate of Oman’s government on driving its clean energy transition, while supporting the Sultanate in reaching its renewables capacity target of 30% by 2030”.

“Moreover, once fully operational the project will considerably contribute to power with clean electricity 50,000 Omani homes while offsetting over 780,000 tonnes of CO2 per year” he added.

Ko, Youn Ho, Managing Director Overseas Business of KOWEPO in the Middle East, said “We will do our best to work alongside our partner to ensure the smooth implementation of the Manah 1 project to satisfy with the energy transition plan in Oman.”

The plant will span over approximately 7.8 square kilometers in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The 500 MW photovoltaic plant will become the benchmark for the Oman’s solar market deploying over 1 million bifacial PV modules mounted on a single axis tracker system.

About EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is an international energy company which develops, builds and operates renewable power generation plants.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF Renewables deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In every country, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

At the end of 2022, EDF Renewables operates a net installed wind and solar capacity of 11.4 GW (18.5 GW gross) worldwide. Mainly present in Europe and North America, EDF Renewables is pursuing its development by taking a position in promising emerging markets such as: Brazil, China, India, South Africa and in the Middle East. Historically active in onshore wind and photovoltaics, the Company is now strongly positioned on offshore wind and floating wind as well as in new technologies such as energy storage, green hydrogen, floating solar and agrivoltaism.

About KOWEPO

Korea Western Power Co., Ltd.(KOWEPO), a leading supplier and innovator in the 21st century Korean power industry, was established in April 2001 as a state-run power generation company. KOWEPO operates a thermal and combined cycle power plant capacity of 12 GW, which is approximately 9% of the national generation. KOWEPO has been expanding power generation business worldwide with the support of world-class power generation operation and development experience. Today, KOWEPO is producing high-quality and clean energy while expanding overseas business not only to Asian countries including Middle East but also to countries in Oceania, the Americas, Europe and Africa.

About Wadi Noor Solar Power Company SAOC

