DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced multiple new features for Cohesity NetBackup 11.0 to help organizations protect against current and future cyber threats. The new capabilities reflect the company’s continued commitment to, and investment in, the NetBackup data protection solution, providing customers with data security innovations such as quantum-proof encryption, advanced analytics to identify high-risk user behavior, and support for more PaaS workloads.

“This represents the most powerful NetBackup software release to date for defending against today’s sophisticated threats and preparing for those to come,” said Vasu Murthy, senior vice president and chief product officer, Cohesity. “Securing a modern data estate can be increasingly challenging for organizations, especially as cybercriminals evolve their attack methods. Defense strategies must also evolve. The latest NetBackup features give customers smarter ways to minimize the impact of attacks now and post-quantum.”

NetBackup 11.0: Strengthening Data Security and Cyber Resilience

NetBackup release 11.0 is available globally. Feature benefits include:

Quantum-proof encryption – guards against “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum computing attacks and protects long-term confidentiality across all major communication paths within NetBackup, from encrypted data in transit and server-side dedupe to client-side dedupe and more.

– guards against “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum computing attacks and protects long-term confidentiality across all major communication paths within NetBackup, from encrypted data in transit and server-side dedupe to client-side dedupe and more. Broadened user behavior monitoring – monitors for an expanded range of unusual user actions. This unique capability can stop or slow down an attack, even when threat actors compromise administrative credentials with an intent to destroy data.

– monitors for an expanded range of unusual user actions. This unique capability can stop or slow down an attack, even when threat actors compromise administrative credentials with an intent to destroy data. Improved risk scoring – further strengthens the security posture of data by automatically provisioning recommended values for more security settings. Malicious configuration changes can be stopped by dynamically intercepting suspicious changes with multi-factor authentication.

– further strengthens the security posture of data by automatically provisioning recommended values for more security settings. Malicious configuration changes can be stopped by dynamically intercepting suspicious changes with multi-factor authentication. Expanded cloud support – protects additional cloud workloads and increases efficiency with shorter backup windows in the cloud. NetBackup has extended PaaS workloads protection to support Yugabyte; Amazon DocumentDB; Amazon Neptune; Azure Cosmos DB (Cassandra and Table API); Amazon RDS Custom for SQL Server and Oracle Snapshots; and Azure DevOps/GitHub/GitLab. NetBackup 11.0 also enables image replication and disaster recovery from cloud archive tiers like Amazon S3 Glacier and Azure Archive.

NetBackup is endorsed by Sheltered Harbor for meeting the most stringent cybersecurity requirements of U.S. financial institutions and other organizations worldwide. Learn more about the new NetBackup 11.0 features.

Enhanced Database Protection Through Nutanix Integration

As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening cyber resilience, Cohesity has also become the first data protection vendor to achieve Nutanix Database Service (NDB) database protection Nutanix Ready validation. This validation enables Cohesity DataProtect to integrate with NDB’s native time machine capabilities, streamlining protection for PostgresSQL databases on NDB through a single control plane.

“Every second of downtime and byte of data lost has an associated dollar and reputational cost. Large enterprises, particularly those in critical sectors like global banking, financial services, and the Fortune 500, are under nearly constant threat and need solutions that can keep their data safe, reduce or eliminate downtime, and recover critical services quickly,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “Nutanix and Cohesity are trusted by so many organizations because of our speed, scalability, simplicity, and security. With this integration, we’re working closely together to help them safeguard their most critical operations.”

By combining Cohesity DataProtect with NDB’s native time machine capabilities, customers gain:

Enhanced security and cyber resilience – objects are safeguarded from being overwritten and protected against deletion for a specified amount of time. The solution is highly resilient and fault-tolerant, using AES-256 and FIPS-compliant encryption for data in flight and at rest.

– objects are safeguarded from being overwritten and protected against deletion for a specified amount of time. The solution is highly resilient and fault-tolerant, using AES-256 and FIPS-compliant encryption for data in flight and at rest. Increased efficiency and cost savings – advanced deduplication and compression optimize storage efficiency and reduce data footprints.

– advanced deduplication and compression optimize storage efficiency and reduce data footprints. Improved speed and simplicity – scale-out architecture and unlimited scalability improve backup and restore times to meet growing business needs. Customers can streamline operations using Cohesity’s single-pane-of-glass management approach.

Cohesity and Nutanix together provide enterprises with a comprehensive solution that enhances IT infrastructure performance, security, and regulatory compliance while improving overall cyber resilience strategies.

Learn more about the new NetBackup 11.0 features and Cohesity’s integration with Nutanix Database Service.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 12,000 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices around the globe.