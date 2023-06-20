Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CoffeeDesk, one of the leading solutions for coffee and tea accessories and equipment in GCC and Europe, are now the official distributors in the UAE for AeroPress. The brand is known for creating one-of-a-kind coffee press, that are loved around the world, and known for brewing a perfect cup of coffee within minutes.

As we see more and more renowned brands make their way to the UAE, it is crucial that brands like CoffeeDesk exist and continue to curate these. A special report by World Coffee Portal’s strategic analysis of the Middle East and North Africa branded coffee shop market revealed the total market grew 10.5% over the last 12 months to reach 8,874 outlets, becoming a key geography for major international coffee chains and a new crop of domestic operators raising the bar for quality and service. World Coffee Portal forecasts the Middle East’s branded coffee shop market will reach 11,840 outlets in 2027, representing five-year growth of 5.9% CAGR.

“We are always on the lookout to bring the most innovative coffee gadgets and products to the UAE. And AeroPress has been on our list! It is such a minimalist coffee maker, that combines affordability and simplicity with the ability to produce top quality coffee.” said Saud Al Nuaimi, Founder of CoffeeDesk GCC.

CoffeeDesk is known for being the one-stop-shop for coffee and tea-related products. The brand is passionate about bringing the best to the region’s coffee lovers and have expanded services from distribution to personalizing coffee equipment, professional HoReCa coffee bar setups, sourcing special equipment for businesses and after sales support for cafes etc.

“At CoffeeDesk GCC our mission is to curate any such product for our Emirates audience who are always stepping up to meet trends and want the best when it comes to coffee. And AeroPress is just three coffee gadgets in one – espresso maker, drip coffee maker and French press all rolled into one!

Research and Markets recently stated that the Middle Eastcoffee market has drastically shift from traditional coffee shops to Advance or modern coffee shops with automatic coffee vending machine, exquisite ambiance and customized service techniques which accelerate the coffee market in the regions. And with the growing culture for cafe and coffee outlets in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE the product ranges has to expand to cater to miscellany of tastes and preferences.” Added Saud Al Nuaimi.

All AeroPress products are thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique and customizable coffee experience with each use. With a patented, portable design and unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create uniquely delicious coffee anytime, anywhere. AeroPress coffee makers are portable, convenient and easy to use. The coffee maker utilizes a breakthrough in the coffee brewing process to yield the smoothest, richest and fastest cup of coffee in a simple and easy to use manner.

CoffeeDesk was named as Europe’s fastest growing companies, having built a strong business model with modern and innovative practices, packaging and shipping and the promise of a great quality final product. The launch of CoffeeDesk GCC targeted the companies’ vision of bringing world class coffee experience to the people in the GCC especially fast-paced cities like Dubai where consumers are always looking to purchase the newest, more high-quality products.

-Ends-

For more, check out CoffeeDesk on IG: @coffeedesk.ae