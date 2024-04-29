Alaan, a leading fintech company based in the UAE, has recently secured the top spot in the esteemed G2 global fintech report for Spring 2024. Standing out among international competitors, Alaan scored highly across various metrics including quality of support, ease of use, and overall market presence.

G2 is the world's most trusted tech marketplace, known globally for its thorough, data-backed assessments. A recognition from them only reaffirms Alaan's status as a leader in the corporate card and expense management sector in the Middle East.

"This recognition is not just a testament to our commitment to excellence but also a clear indication that the UAE is on the right track to becoming a leading world fintech centre," stated Parthi, Co-founder and CEO of Alaan. "It's a proud moment for us and reflects the hard work and innovation that defines our approach to financial technology."

Since its launch in 2021, the Y Combinator-backed fintech has been leading with several innovations. Some of these have also set industry benchmarks, including being the first company in the Middle East to integrate OpenAI technologies into its operations. Most recently, the company has signed a landmark five-year deal with Visa to promote a cashless economy in the region. This partnership plans to change how businesses pay and strengthen the UAE's role as an advanced financial hub.

Sharing his thoughts on the ranking, Jad Halaoui, Founder of Washmen and an investor and customer of Alaan, said, “Alaan’s achievement is a benchmark for other startups and established tech companies in the UAE, proving that our homegrown organisations have what it takes to compete and excel at the global level.”

As Alaan continues to expand and innovate, this G2 recognition serves as both validation and inspiration for future growth, potentially setting a precedent for other UAE-based startups to follow. Securing a rank like this not only elevates Alaan as a company but also enhances the UAE's standing as a fertile ground for technological innovation. As the fintech hub grows, so does the whole industry.

About Alaan

Alaan is the largest and most comprehensive spend management platform in the Middle East. Alaan cards are utilized by over 700 mid-market and enterprise customers who collectively employ more than 150,000 people, across various sectors such as Real Estate, Aviation, Logistics, and Retail. With its proprietary AI-powered corporate cards, Alaan has saved AED 100Mn+ for businesses and has supercharged finance teams that are looking for a technological edge in saving time and money for their organizations.

After launching in 2022, the DIFC-based fintech grew 10x in 2023 and continues to expand, with plans to expand operations in KSA and other MENA Countries in 2024