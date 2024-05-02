chatlyn’s team of 30 employees is spread across 3 offices in Austria, Spain, and Germany -

Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: chatlyn, a leading developer of guest experience software focused on travel and hospitality, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion is set to enhance chatlyn’s presence in the Middle East and cater to the growing demand for advanced AI-powered communication solutions in the hospitality industry.

Chatlyn was founded at the end of 2022 by industry veterans Nicolas Vorsteher (co-founder of Pre Screen, an HR software company sold to Germany’s XING in 2017), Matthias Haubner, and Michael Urbanek. In less than two years, chatlyn has achieved significant milestones with the team expanding from just three to over 30 employees stationed across three offices in Austria, Spain, and Germany. The company now supports more than 1,000 properties globally with its cutting-edge software, including the most advanced AI chatbot on the market.

Built on an AI-powered platform, chatlyn’s product suite is designed to revolutionize how hospitality businesses engage with customers, offering features like the omnichannel inbox, AI assistants, and an Automation Studio. chatlyn offers seamless integration and communication across various platforms, including web chat, WhatsApp, email, and social media to ensure that every customer interaction is optimized for satisfaction and efficiency.

"Our expansion into Dubai marks a significant step in our commitment to the Middle East, where we have already seen substantial success with prominent brands," said Nicolas Vorsteher, Co-founder of chatlyn. "Dubai, as a hub for hospitality innovation, presents an unparalleled opportunity for chatlyn to bring our specialized tools and solutions closer to our clients."

To date, chatlyn’s systems have successfully managed over 1 million messages, showcasing the reliability and scale at which the company operates. The new office in Dubai will serve as a focal point for sales, support, and operations in the region, further strengthening chatlyn’s ability to offer real-time, tailored customer service solutions.

"Our goal is to empower hospitality brands with technology that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of a modern traveler," added Matthias Haubner, Co-founder of chatlyn. "Our presence in Dubai will help us achieve that by providing local insights and support to our clients."

