TOURISM Minister and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) chairperson Fatima Al Sairafi received Arab Tourism Organisation president Dr Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.BTEA CEO Sara Ahmed Buhiji attended the meeting.

The minister emphasised the importance of enhancing tourism in the Arab region, strengthening collaboration in tourism education, boosting intra-Arab tourism, attracting Arab tourists to Arab destinations, and encouraging investment in the region.

She affirmed the significance of meetings held on the sidelines of the summit to enhance Arab tourism and boost intra-Arab tourism. Ms Al Sairafi said that the tourism sector receives great interest from Arab governments and that past summits have produced resolutions to enhance economic outcomes.The minister highlighted the readiness of the ministry and the BTEA to continue their co-operation with the Arab Tourism Organisation to boost Arab tourism.

